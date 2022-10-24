Read full article on original website
Related
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Prescribed burn planned east of Walla Walla in the Umatilla National Forest
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — In an effort to prevent future wildfires, the city of Walla Walla is offering resources to the Umatilla National Forest as it begins a prescribed burn to prevent the risk of ignition on a 270-acre stretch surrounding the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed. According to government officials for the City of Walla Walla, the project is anticipated...
A Colorado River veteran moves upstream and plunges into the drought-stressed river’s mounting woes
With 25 years of experience working on the Colorado River, Chuck Cullom is used to responding to myriad challenges that arise on the vital lifeline that seven states, more than two dozen tribes and the country of Mexico depend on for water. But this summer problems on the drought-stressed river are piling up at a dizzying pace: Reservoirs plummeting to record low levels, whether Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam can continue to release water and produce hydropower, unprecedented water cuts and predatory smallmouth bass threatening native fish species in the Grand Canyon.
Comments / 0