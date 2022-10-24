Two Gamecocks Earn SEC Honors

On Monday, multiple South Carolina players were recognized for their efforts against Texas A&M.

As South Carolina continues to build momentum, the national audience begins to pay attention. Last week, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week ; now, two Gamecocks made the cut.

Wide receiver Xavier Leggette was honored as SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. Leggette took the opening kickoff to the house for a 100-yard touchdown, throwing Williams-Brice Stadium into a frenzy.

Leggette has been inconsistent in the passing game this year but has carved out a role on special teams. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo recognized Leggette's efforts in his postgame presser, noting that he routinely works hard and embraces the specialist role.

For his performance, corner Darius Rush was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week. Rush intercepted a pass on Texas A&M's first offensive series, returning it inside the ten-yard line to give South Carolina a short field.

Winning generally brings individual recognition, something the Gamecocks are learning along this road. Head coach Shane Beamer spends time complimenting important players during his availability, but now the media and fans are giving the Gamecocks the same respect.

