Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
UMB Financial (UMBF) Tanks 10.3% as Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag
UMBF - Free Report) have lost 10.3% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results. Net operating income per share of $1.82 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line also compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.95. Results were adversely impacted by higher provisions...
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
FTI Consulting (FCN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
FTI Consulting (. FCN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
ILMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Here's What to Expect From Unum Group (UNM) Q3 Earnings
UNM - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 55.28% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. The Unum U.S. segment is likely to have benefited from higher premium levels in the employee benefits...
What's in the Offing for Check Point (CHKP) in Q3 Earnings?
CHKP - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. For the third quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $555 million and $585 million ($570 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $572.2 million, suggesting a 7.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Awaits Cincinnati Financial (CINF) in Q3 Earnings?
CINF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 31, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 2.82%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, CINF’s property casualty premiums are...
O'Reilly (ORLY) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Modifies View
ORLY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $9.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46. Higher-than-expected comps growth resulted in the outperformance. Comps grew 7.6% in the reported quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4.79%.The bottom line increased 13.6% from $8.07 in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $3,799.6 million, crossing the consensus mark of $3,713 million. The top line was 9% higher than the prior-year figure of $3,479.5 million.
AB InBev (BUD) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises EBITDA View
BUD - Free Report) , alias AB InBev, reported better-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2022, while its sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Top and bottom-line growth reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation....
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
QFIN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
NETGEAR (NTGR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NETGEAR, Inc (. NTGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents per share compared with non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. However, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share. NETGEAR generated net revenues of $249.6 million, down 14%...
PSEG (PEG) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PEG - Free Report) or PSEG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.57%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter of 2022, PSEG’s service territories...
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
MEDP - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 41.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $235.72 in the previous session. Medpace has gained 1.8% since the start of the year compared to the -18.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -29.2% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry.
ServiceNow (NOW) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
NOW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and improved 26.5% year over year. Our earnings estimate was pegged at $1.86 per share. Revenues of $1.83 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.2% but increased 21.1% year...
TriMas (TRS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TRS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -34.43%. A...
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
IART - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges,...
Mondelez's (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Things to Note
MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,479 million, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
