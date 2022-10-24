ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Know About Philly’s 2022 Ballot Questions

Unlike regular City laws, the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter dictates how we govern ourselves. It defines the powers of our Mayor, City Council, City departments, School District, Board of Education, and every other local entity. It’s a law’s law, just like the state Constitution. Their significance is why Philadelphians and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania Republicans move to impeach Philadelphia district attorney

Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. The two articles were filed for negligence of duty, with House Republicans citing an uptick in various crimes as justification for filing the articles. Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R) claimed that there have been almost 1,000 homicides in Philadelphia in the last 22 months in addition to "over 1,000 carjackings since the beginning of the year," according to the Philadelphia Tribune.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Republicans file articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan.   In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Meet Anthony Phillips, the youth-focused millennial hoping to rep North Philly on City Council

You might not yet know his name, but it seems like Anthony Phillips’ lock on a Democratic Party endorsement for City Council was never in doubt. Five days before Phillips was officially nominated by District 9 ward leaders to replace Cherelle Parker after she stepped down to run for Philadelphia mayor, he was among the crowd at her 50th birthday party at Rivers Casino. Parker coaxed him onstage — and into the spotlight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Election officials see spike in number of poll watchers amid increased threats and intimidation

Editor’s note: Don’t miss out on up-to-the-minute election news, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The Rev. Alyn Waller has detected an unusual brand of traffic in his uptown Philadelphia community. Waller, the senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillygrub.blog

Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!

It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office

New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office. Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

