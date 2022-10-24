Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Plead Guilty Over Racist Robocall Scheme

Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Right-wing hoaxsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman both pled guilty to a 2020 election-focused robocall scheme organized by the duo that targeted minority voters in Cleveland, Ohio . They now face the possibility of “a maximum of a year in prison after they pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of telecommunications fraud,” Cleavland.com reported . Responding to the guilty pleads, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement that “voter intimidation won’t be tolerated in Ohio.” “My Robocall Enforcement Unit, along with BCI [Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation], assisted in the investigation and was able to partner with Prosecutor O’Malley to shut down these two people who were trying to commit voter intimidation,” he added. Burkman and Wohl gained notoriety for their bogus press conferences held on the balcony of the former’s Arlington, Virginia, home, where they would falsely accuse Democratic politicians and Trump foes of wrongdoing. Neither Wohl nor Burkman returned The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening.

