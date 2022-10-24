Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Cost of cheapest items in supermarket rise by as much as two thirds
The UK’s most squeezed households are seeing the price they have to pay for some of the cheapest food in the supermarket soaring by nearly two thirds, new data has revealed.The price of the least expensive pasta that under-pressure shoppers can get has risen by 60% in the last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.The cheapest vegetable oil on supermarket shelves has jumped by 65%.Statisticians have collected more than a million prices from supermarket websites over the past year to compare the cost of the cheapest available produce.It allows them to better understand the impact of the cost-of-living...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
NASDAQ
Friday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, ALLY
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Thursday, Southside Bancshares' CEO, Lee R. Gibson, made a $66,440 buy of...
Price of ‘budget’ food soars as cost of cheapest pasta skyrockets by 60%
The cost of budget pasta and vegetable oil has risen by almost two-thirds over the past year as the poorest families face a further squeeze on their household bills. New data from the Office for National Statistics released on Tuesday showed that a sample of 30 everyday grocery items taken from the cheapest online supermarket ranges jumped by 17 per cent overall in the 12 months to September.The statisticians said the cost of the lowest-priced vegetable oil had spiked 65 per cent and the cheapest pasta was now 60 per cent more expensive than a year ago.Although figures are broadly...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
President Biden's Cannabis Scheduling Review: Investing Takeaways
President Biden's decision to initiate a cannabis scheduling review -- which will be conducted jointly by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- lit a fire underneath pot stocks in early October. Once investors had a chance to digest this groundbreaking news, however, most pot equities quickly reversed course.
NASDAQ
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
NASDAQ
Shopify (SHOP) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates
Shopify SHOP reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 2 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 7 cents. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 22% year over year to $1.4 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?
No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook.
NASDAQ
Embraer (ERJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $9.86, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the plane and...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COMM, ZS, WBA
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 12,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,300 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
