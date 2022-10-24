Read full article on original website
Man arrested for firing gun into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
Police: Man arrested for lighting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has been arrested after police say he lit a car on fire in Campustown. University of Illinois Police were called around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday to the off-campus area of Third and Chalmers streets in Champaign, where witnesses reported they saw a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid. The fluid ignited and the car was soon engulfed in flames. The man then walked away from the area.
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
Employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details were released Wednesday about a Springfield Wendy's employee who was arrested this week. Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. She's accused of getting into a verbal altercation with a customer in a drive-thru. The argument escalated into an incident...
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
Man accused of trespassing, discharging fire extinguishers at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing charges after police say he trespassed on the University of Illinois property and discharged fire extinguishers outside a U of I building. Police say it happened Monday morning after a U of I employee reported someone had discharged four fire extinguishers...
Man found not guilty of murder outside Wet Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been found not guilty on four counts in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar. Jonathan Austin, 28, was charged in 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Wendy's worker arrested for throwing drink on customer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An employee at the North Dirksen Wendy's in Springfield was arrested on Tuesday after a verbal altercation between the worker and a customer escalated, according to the Springfield Police Department. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Police confirmed that an employee threw a drink on...
Springfield Police host Halloween safety event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department hosted its annual Halloween safety event on Wednesday. They handed out candy while also handing out tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe. Officials say the event helped introduce kids to positive interactions with officers, making them more comfortable in approaching them for...
Treat yourself to a sober ride home on Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois State Police (ISP) are reminding motorists that becoming an impaired driver can lead to costly consequences this Halloween. “Don’t let this Halloween turn into a horror-able memory. If someone has been drinking, using cannabis or any...
Mattoon Police Department hosting drug take back event
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Saturday, the Mattoon Police Department is hosting a drug take-back event. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreens Pharmacy. Participants can drop off unwanted or unused prescription medication. Officials say if you can not make it at that time...
Greyhound joins SMTD transfer center
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District welcomed Greyhound to the SMTD Transfer Center on Thursday. The Welcoming ceremony was held across the center at Catholic Charities. "It's a great culmination of a lot of activities where we will have a centralized hub for transportation with guarded...
Springfield garage struck by lightning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Springfield firefighters were called out Tuesday night after lightning struck a garage. It happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing on the two-car garage. They were unable to find a hydrant nearby so a...
Public invited to meeting about improving MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Officials want your input on possible designs for an improvement on Springfield's MacArthur Boulevard. The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 p.m.- to 6p.m.on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Franklin Middle School. Officials expect this project to cost $28 million. The...
Lockdown lifted at PORTA High after social media threat
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — PORTA High School was put on a soft lockdown Wednesday. According to the principal, it comes after an anonymous threat via social media. The threat was made to a specific student and claimed a person was to cause harm at PORTA High around 1:30 p.m.
Mountain lion spotted on Springfield's west side
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says a male mountain lion has made its way to Illinois. The mountain lion was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in November 2021 as a research project. IDNR says the mountain lion has made its way...
Tightening security at Illinois polling locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — States all across the nation have been tightening security and taking precautions for the November 8 elections. Security is being boosted at some election polling sites in order to keep election workers and staff as safe as possible. Matt Detrich with the Illinois State Board...
Decatur hosts utility bill meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur homeowners got the chance to learn about new ways to save on their utility bills. With the threat of possible energy price increases as we head into the winter months, members of the citizen's utility board held a utility bill clinic to help people break down their bills and find out if they're eligible for financial assistance programs.
Elementary students receiving new shoes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Elementary school students from Springfield will go shoe shopping on Friday. Around 120 students from Matheny-Withrow and Jane Addams Elementary School will have a shop for new shoes. The students will go shopping at Shoe Carnival. This is made possible due to the Share the...
