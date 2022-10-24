ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

dayton247now.com

Preble County sheriff identifies SWAT standoff suspect

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Preble County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in an hours-long standoff Wednesday night. Sheriff Mike Simpson said that Justin Paul Gabbard, 35, of Richmond, Indiana, was accused of robbery in Wayne County, Indiana, and law enforcement learned he was at a US 127 North address in Preble County.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield Police arrest 12-year-old girl for school shooting hoax

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have made an arrest related to the false report of a school shooter at Catholic Central School on Tuesday, October 25. A 12-year-old girl has been detained on suspicion of inducing panic. Investigators say she placed the 911 call in which a false report...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Authorities looking for suspects in Miami County cargo trailer theft

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who stole a cargo trailer recently. Surveillance video captured the two men driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado tan or gold in color stealing the trailer in the 7000 block of E. U.S. Route 36., according to the sheriff's office.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Sheriff warns of recent phone scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck made an announcement advising people to be on the lookout for phone call scams that have been going around the community. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone identifying himself as "Sergeant Doug Reed" and claiming to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield Police investigate false report of active shooter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- “This is the second time in the last month,” said Daniel Glover, a parent. Like many parents, he is frustrated as he waits to be reunited with his children. “It’s very irritating because this has happened several times in the nation, and we're playing...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Miamisburg man accused of making terroristic threats at Miami University

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) -- Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. of Miamisburg reportedly admitted making the...
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Law enforcement training exercise being held Oct. 27 in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department are advising residents of a scheduled training exercise at Family Health Services at the 5700 block of Meeker Road in Greenville Thursday afternoon. There will be a significant law enforcement presence and numerous public safety vehicles in the...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Crews pull truck out of apartment building after crash that injured 4

UPDATE: Four people were injured and many others have been displaced after a pickup truck barreled into an apartment complex on Thursday. "We had a pickup truck that lost control coming down Wayne Ave, went off onto the sidewalk and struck an apartment building, the truck went about half way inside the apartment building, causing quite a bit of damage to it. When we got here, we found two people laying in the front yard and report of two others possibly underneath the truck," said District Fire Chief Fred Haney.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Children's seeing "exceptionally high numbers of RSV"

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Children's is seeing a spike in RSV and other respiratory illnesses. RSV can be life threatening for young children and older adults. Dr. David Roer, with Pediatric Associates of Dayton, said his patient volume has been through the roof the past couple weeks with kids testing positive for RSV, flu, and croup. Sometimes, testing positive for all three at once.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
VANDALIA, OH

