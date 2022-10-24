Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton man sentenced to 11 years in prison for deadly "sucker punch" at grocery store
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr., of Dayton, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and given a sentence of at least 11 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. On the night of Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Dayton Police were called in...
dayton247now.com
Preble County sheriff identifies SWAT standoff suspect
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Preble County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in an hours-long standoff Wednesday night. Sheriff Mike Simpson said that Justin Paul Gabbard, 35, of Richmond, Indiana, was accused of robbery in Wayne County, Indiana, and law enforcement learned he was at a US 127 North address in Preble County.
dayton247now.com
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police arrest 12-year-old girl for school shooting hoax
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have made an arrest related to the false report of a school shooter at Catholic Central School on Tuesday, October 25. A 12-year-old girl has been detained on suspicion of inducing panic. Investigators say she placed the 911 call in which a false report...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement conduct county wide registered offender address verification
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office and local, state, and federal law enforcement organizations verified during a detail Monday addresses of all registered sex offenders living in Miami County. The operation of the detail has been ongoing for 10 years. This year, addresses of every registered violent criminal...
dayton247now.com
Authorities looking for suspects in Miami County cargo trailer theft
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who stole a cargo trailer recently. Surveillance video captured the two men driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado tan or gold in color stealing the trailer in the 7000 block of E. U.S. Route 36., according to the sheriff's office.
dayton247now.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Richmond causes 7-hour SWAT standoff in Preble County
UPDATE: After a 7-hours-long SWAT standoff, the subject is now in custody in Preble County. Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a suspect that was wanted out of Richmond, Indiana for robbery, allegedly involving a handgun. Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says that...
dayton247now.com
Resident of Powell assisted living facility charged in stabbing of married couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday. Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to officers. He is currently at the Delaware County Jail. He is accused...
dayton247now.com
Greene County Sheriff's Office receives over $90k in federal funds for traffic safety
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff Scott Anger announced on Thursday that the Greene County Sheriff's Office has received $94,800.28 in federal funds for traffic safety for the federal fiscal year 2023 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS). These funds will be applied to participation in national initiatives...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff warns of recent phone scams
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck made an announcement advising people to be on the lookout for phone call scams that have been going around the community. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone identifying himself as "Sergeant Doug Reed" and claiming to work...
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police investigate false report of active shooter
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- “This is the second time in the last month,” said Daniel Glover, a parent. Like many parents, he is frustrated as he waits to be reunited with his children. “It’s very irritating because this has happened several times in the nation, and we're playing...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg man accused of making terroristic threats at Miami University
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKRC) -- Something a Miami University student posted on social media leads to a felony charge. The man is accused of threatening to go on a shooting spree during Miami’s Family Weekend last Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Paul James Walker Jr. of Miamisburg reportedly admitted making the...
dayton247now.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a fatal accident in Franklin Township. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Ohio State Route 222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads Thursday afternoon. Police say that Sherri L. Cramer crossed the center line and struck a school...
dayton247now.com
Police chase leads to crash on N. Main Street, still searching for suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were pursuing a vehicle that exited I-70 on Main Street, and then crashed into a tree. OSP and Clayton Police are now searching for the driver, as he fled the crash on foot. Dayton...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement training exercise being held Oct. 27 in Darke County
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department are advising residents of a scheduled training exercise at Family Health Services at the 5700 block of Meeker Road in Greenville Thursday afternoon. There will be a significant law enforcement presence and numerous public safety vehicles in the...
dayton247now.com
District map on State of Ohio website could confuse when researching candidates
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Researching who you are voting for this November in Ohio may be tricky, depending upon where you look because not all of the maps match. For instance, let’s say you want to look up who is running for state House of Representatives in your district.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery Co. Board of Elections seek additional poll workers before midterm elections
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Early voting is underway across Ohio as we are just two weeks from November midterm elections. The Montgomery County Board of Elections is looking for some additional hands, and without volunteers like poll workers, some things wouldn't be possible. Many individuals across Montgomery County are...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Crews pull truck out of apartment building after crash that injured 4
UPDATE: Four people were injured and many others have been displaced after a pickup truck barreled into an apartment complex on Thursday. "We had a pickup truck that lost control coming down Wayne Ave, went off onto the sidewalk and struck an apartment building, the truck went about half way inside the apartment building, causing quite a bit of damage to it. When we got here, we found two people laying in the front yard and report of two others possibly underneath the truck," said District Fire Chief Fred Haney.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Children's seeing "exceptionally high numbers of RSV"
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Children's is seeing a spike in RSV and other respiratory illnesses. RSV can be life threatening for young children and older adults. Dr. David Roer, with Pediatric Associates of Dayton, said his patient volume has been through the roof the past couple weeks with kids testing positive for RSV, flu, and croup. Sometimes, testing positive for all three at once.
dayton247now.com
White Castle celebrates Vandalia facility expansion
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- White Castle personnel, and local and state officials on Thursday celebrated the opening of an expanded manufacturing facility. The $27 million expansion project began in July 2021, which doubled the size of the manufacturing capacity for frozen sliders from White Castle. Lisa Ingram, president, CEO and...
