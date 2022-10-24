Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
53-Year-Old Man Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old man from Wales Township was driving a 2010 Honda Civic when he crashed while exiting the expressway.
thewayneherald.com
Fatality accident occurs in Wayne County
On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
candgnews.com
Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Madison Heights (Madison Heights, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Madison Heights. Officials confirmed that one motorist died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road.
Driver dies after crash caused by medical emergency on I-696 in Metro Detroit
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI – A motorist was pronounced dead after they apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed their vehicle in Metro Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
20-Year-Old Lucas Dreven Nash Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township around 6:47 p.m.
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
State Police: “Medical emergency” causes fatal crash on I-696 in Madison Heights
State Police say the driver, who was alone in the car, “suffered a medical emergency” while on the road, “drifted into the left shoulder” and hit the wall at a “very low speed.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Traffic alert: NB Southfield Freeway closes at McNichols amid ‘incident’
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shut down all northbound lanes of M-39 at McNichols Road Thursday morning due to an incident. The Michigan Department of Transportation listed the incident as “other,” without offering any details. The closure on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit began shortly after 2...
Wayne County man jailed, charged with firing shots across Sumpter Road and resisting police
Carl Londa Phelps III, 55, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned in 34th District Court Tuesday on one count of Discharge of a Firearm in or at a Building, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and two counts of Felony Firearm.
Oakland County man killed after motorcycle hits deer, veers into oncoming traffic
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Dreven Nash of Commerce Township was riding his 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Rd. near M-59 in Highland Township, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
19-year-old Pontiac man charged with murder of Lyft driver who was shot in back of the head
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to the area of Putnam and Rundell around 5 a.m. Friday, where witnesses led them to a silver Nissan Vera that had struck a utility pole.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
25-year-old woman reportedly killed when forklift falls on her in Sterling Heights
A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights after the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, according to multiple reports.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
fox2detroit.com
Parents outraged after 6-year-old special needs daughter was dropped at wrong bus stop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A couple of Dearborn Heights parents say their 6-year-old daughter with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop - and the school did nothing to help find her. "I'm thinking did something happen to my daughter," said Marcus White. "Now I'm...
Comments / 0