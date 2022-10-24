ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

thewayneherald.com

Fatality accident occurs in Wayne County

On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Traffic alert: NB Southfield Freeway closes at McNichols amid ‘incident’

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shut down all northbound lanes of M-39 at McNichols Road Thursday morning due to an incident. The Michigan Department of Transportation listed the incident as “other,” without offering any details. The closure on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit began shortly after 2...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
NORTHVILLE, MI

