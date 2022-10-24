Read full article on original website
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll
A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Republican calls for Pelosi to probe Biden admin's potentially 'illegal' request for Saudis to delay oil cut
A Republican congressman has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting Democrats investigate the Biden administration's request that Saudi Arabia delay cuts to oil production.
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts
Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time
Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis
This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 11, 2022
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son
Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
