wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
kbsi23.com
4 parks in Cape Girardeau closed for Urban Deer Hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four parks in Cape Girardeau are closed for the Cape Girardeau Urban Deer Hunt. Those parks include Delaware Park, Twin Trees Park, Cape Rock Lower Circle and Fountain Park. The parks are all marked with No Trespassing signs. The parks will remain closed until...
KFVS12
Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 25
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Friday evening, November 25. Gather at the corner of Broadway and Fountain from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sing Christmas carols, enjoy warm beverages and treats and watch Santa Claus light the tree. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Cape Girardeau's city park deer hunts underway
The City of Cape Girardeau has closed four of its parks to visitors as their annual urban deer hunt gets underway. Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt is one of over 100 similar programs across Missouri. The goal is to prevent overpopulation, starvation, and reduce the spread of diseases in the city's deer population. Many cities with urban hunts report reductions in deer-vehicle collisions, and reduction in damage to vegetation in parks.
Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
KFVS12
Tower Rock water levels expected to rise
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the water levels around tower rock are expected to rise by the weekend. They made a post that said, “Due to a projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, the vertical geological formation at Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into this weekend.
talkbusiness.net
Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau
Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction
ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store. We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!. Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. The family...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights
MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25
Cape Girardeau police announced parking restrictions for the SEMO Homecoming parade on Saturday. Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges.
KFVS12
Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!. Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair...
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after reports of firearm discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible firearm discharge near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits on Thursday. It is unknown if there are any victims, according to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side.
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here.
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah Compost Facility to temporarily close
The City of Paducah Compost Facility will close for routine grinding of brush. The City said the facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, will close to the public on Wednesday until further notice. The regular schedule for the Compost Facility, which is operated by the Public Works Department, is...
kbsi23.com
Cairo residents told to relocate from apartment building due to structural concerns
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The Alexander County Housing Authority and U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development shared with the Cairo community that 53 families who live in the Connell F. Smith building will need to relocate within 30 days of the HUD desired timeframe. Deputy Regional Administrator James...
KFVS12
Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford skydived with other educators, Golden Knights
Meanwhile over in Illinois, the report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here.
