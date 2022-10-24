ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

4 parks in Cape Girardeau closed for Urban Deer Hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four parks in Cape Girardeau are closed for the Cape Girardeau Urban Deer Hunt. Those parks include Delaware Park, Twin Trees Park, Cape Rock Lower Circle and Fountain Park. The parks are all marked with No Trespassing signs. The parks will remain closed until...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Cape Girardeau's city park deer hunts underway

The City of Cape Girardeau has closed four of its parks to visitors as their annual urban deer hunt gets underway. Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt is one of over 100 similar programs across Missouri. The goal is to prevent overpopulation, starvation, and reduce the spread of diseases in the city's deer population. Many cities with urban hunts report reductions in deer-vehicle collisions, and reduction in damage to vegetation in parks.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

Tower Rock won't be accessible this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The formation in the Mississippi River that reached sudden popularity in recent weeks is no longer accessible. Note: The video above is from Oct. 21, when water levels were lower. Tower Rock sprung to fame thanks to low river levels on the Mighty Mississippi. The formation...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Tower Rock water levels expected to rise

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the water levels around tower rock are expected to rise by the weekend. They made a post that said, “Due to a projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, the vertical geological formation at Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into this weekend.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
talkbusiness.net

Ritter nears completion of $5.5 million project in Cape Girardeau

Ritter Communications announced Monday (Oct. 24) a $5.5 million expansion project to bring its telecom service and cloud solutions to residential and business customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This is the company’s first expansion project in the Show Me State. “High-quality telecom services are essential to organizations of all...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights

MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25

Cape Girardeau police announced parking restrictions for the SEMO Homecoming parade on Saturday. Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges. Updated: 9 hours ago. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!. Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah

Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah Compost Facility to temporarily close

The City of Paducah Compost Facility will close for routine grinding of brush. The City said the facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, will close to the public on Wednesday until further notice. The regular schedule for the Compost Facility, which is operated by the Public Works Department, is...
PADUCAH, KY

