Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday.

Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service.

Baker was arrested in June 2020 on worker’s compensation fraud, bid tampering, and official misconduct charges.

The charges stemmed from his actions while he was Panama City’s Leisure Services Director.

He immediately resigned his post as a Bay County Commissioner, a job he’d won a few months earlier.

His arrest came as a result of the larger corruption investigation in the city of Lynn Haven.

All of those charges went away, except for the rigged bid for work Erosion Controls Specialists did for Panama City.

Not only did Baker allegedly falsify bids, but apparently went on to work for ECS after leaving his job with the city.

He picked up trash around Lynn Haven, reportedly making $150,000 for about six weeks work.

If Baker carries out the terms of his probation, adjudication will be withheld on the bid tampering charge.

