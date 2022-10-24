ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Homeless resources get council approval

Red Wing has worked with Hope Coalition and Hope and Harbor to provide funding and resources for residents experiencing homelessness. At the Oct. 24 City Council meeting the council discussed what funding they would like to provide for services during the winter months. “The city has for quite a while...
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Meet the candidates for county sheriff

Family: Wife, BreAnna; daughters Ainslie (9) and Piper (6), and Boston terrier Stella (11) Education: Associates degree in Law Enforcement, Alexandria Technical College. Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director (deputy sheriff) Political experience: No prior political campaign experience. If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Update: Bid Approved for Demolishing Four Seasons Mall

It was another step forward on Tuesday night in the process to demolish the Four Seasons Mall in Plymouth. On Tuesday night, the Plymouth City Council voted to accept a bid to demolish the vacant mall. A bid of $850,000 was accepted to remove the building and parking lot and seed the site. Demolition work is expected to start in December.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Arm amputated after harvesting accident

A hostage situation in Eden Prairie that led to the shooting of a 41-year-old woman ended with an arrest in Kenyon, thanks to the quick thinking of a local man and swift work by the local police department. The events surrounding this incredible story began in Eden Prairie at 2...
KENYON, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Ernest F. Hase

Ernest F. Hase, age 87, of Hager City, Wisconsin passed away on October 16, 2022 at the Terrace Senior Living in Cannon Falls Minnesota. Ernest was born August 25, 1935 to Ernest and Vera (Holmberg) Hase in Lund, Wisconsin. On August 8, 1960, Ernest married the love of his life Georgia Champion. This marriage blessed them with four children: Cindy, James, Rhonda and Ernest (Toad). Ernest served in the Army from 1958-1964. After that, he was a plant Superintendent at Red Wing Industries. Then he retired from Red Wing Malting both in Red Wing, Minnesota.
HAGER CITY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Doug Ripley

Oct. 21, 1944 - June 5, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - Doug Ripley, 77, Hager City, Wis., died Sunday, June 5, in Cambridge Senior Living. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes...
HAGER CITY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19

Dr. Scott Jensen, GOP nominee for governor. Via YouTube. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

