2 teens charged after robbing women near pedestrian bridge

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens were arrested Sunday night after allegedly robbing two women who were walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the eastside on their way downtown.

According to Metro police, the teens, described as two young males wearing face coverings, were sitting on the stairs leading up to the bridge. As the women approached them at around 8:30 p.m., they jumped up and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, including keys to their vehicle.

The women complied and the suspects, identified as 14-year-old Ladarrius Woodard and 16-year-old Jaydan Ontiveros, drove off in their black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro parked in a nearby lot.

Officers found the Camaro near the James Cayce public housing development. The teens bailed out of the car and tried to run away, but were quickly apprehended. A handgun that was reported stolen from an SUV on Doubletree Lane in August was also recovered, according to police.

Both teens refused to speak to detectives and have each been charged in Juvenile Court with robbery/carjacking.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

