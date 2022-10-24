ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 11

Tracy Mattison
3d ago

I still think her daughter is in on it . Her story is just to fishy . If someone kidnaps you there not gonna let you keep your phone and if I was kidnapped about to die the last thing I would text " if " I had my phone sure would not be about a door key or 2400 dollars . I would text out for help or 911 if I had time to text . ..there not gonna let me go and key is under pot next to door ....it just don't add up at all .

Reply(2)
11
Ronnie Varnadore
2d ago

they said that they don't believe it was homicide, but she sent her daughter a text saying that they were not going to let her go. what's up with that?

Reply
4
JC10
3d ago

I also agree. I think it has something to do with the daughter as well. I hope there's an update soon.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder

Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
ATHENS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Slain Georgia Woman’s Son Slams Stranger Sleuths: ‘My Entire Family Has Been Hunted’

As authorities continue to investigate what happened to Georgia mom Debbie Collier—who was found dead and severely burned in a ravine in September—her son is begging for “privacy and respect” for his family.“Please, again, put down your bows and arrows and stop hunting my family. Please respect my mother,” Jeffrey Bearden urged the public in a Wednesday statement to The Daily Beast. “Would you want you and your family’s worst day to be exploited in this manner? I truly hope no one ever has to go through this experience and be left as haunted as I am.”The demand for privacy...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputy kills armed man in shootout on Hall County road, GBI says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Hall County Tuesday night. The GBI says the incident began around 9:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting

A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FOUND: Police reunite nonverbal boy found alone in Athens with guardian

ATHENS, Ga. - Thanks to help from the public, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have reunited the boy found wandering alone in Athens with his guardian. Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy was...
ATHENS, GA
Fox News

Fox News

847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy