Amidst national learning loss, S.F. students lead the Bay

A group of first graders pay attention to their bodies during a mindfulness lesson at Daniel Webster Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 Kevin N. Hume, SF Examiner

Despite a spate of school board recalls, a teacher shortage, enrollment deficits and more , San Francisco students in grades 3-8 managed to score the second highest on state learning benchmark tests out of the largest school districts in the Bay Area.

The Smarter Balanced Learning Assessment test scores were released Monday morning by the California Department of Education after unprecedented delays . The information is available publicly here.

While learning loss around the state bloomed, SF Unified's scores held steady, showing similar achievement levels to results from pre-pandemic years.

Across grade levels, about 55 percent of SF Unified students met or exceeded the English Language Arts standards, with 46 percent reaching the same tier in math in 2021-22. Both results are higher than the overall state levels, which were almost ten points lower in ELA and 13 points lower in math.

The highest achievers in the Bay Area were at Fremont Unified, where students swept both standards: about 64 percent reached or exceeded competency in math and over 75 percent were high-performing in ELA.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne acknowledged that the pandemic wrought "a variety of challenges for the community" and he attributed the district's success to the Board of Education and SF Unified's commitment to acting as a "highly effective governance team."

"This year's results illustrate that we must continue to improve upon what is working and explore innovative new strategies for ensuring each student receives the high quality instruction and equitable support required to thrive in the 21st century," he added.

The test scores from 2021-2022 were released later than the usual date in early August — slated for "sometime in October" by the Department of Education after pressure from education nonprofit newsroom Edsource and state Republicans.

School districts use the test scores and other statistics, like chronic absenteeism and rate of English language learning for non-native speakers, to determine how their funding should be spent.

On an individual level, the test scores reveal how students are developing when they reach critical benchmarks — third grade for reading and eighth grade for math comprehension — which in this case will indicate the long-term effects of remote learning, education experts say.

SFUSD shows relatively small learning losses at both those grades overall but when broken down by race and ethnicity, glaring disparities in the test scores become clear.

Black and African American students in SF Unified who met or exceeded state standards were in the vast minority, at 18 percent in ELA and nine percent in math.

Hispanic and Latino students did not fare much better — 29 percent were competent in ELA and 18 percent in math.

These trends are congruent to learning losses in other demographics, but the achievement gap between students of color and white and Asian students pervades despite the setbacks of pandemic learning.

In a break from the trend, Sherman Elementary School showed scores ten points higher than par for the district, putting Black and African American students at Sherman at a higher proficiency in both ELA and math.

Principal Helen Parker Leigh said that was no fluke. Her school adapted to the pandemic very quickly.

When services were cut, parents stepped up to help retain important non-academic staff, like part-time social workers. School resources like computers and WiFi hotspots were distributed by staff, some driving as far as Pinole, and teachers were trained by literacy and math coaches on the new technology to adapt their curriculum.

"In the pandemic, what worked was that we really maintained connection with students and families. Teachers went above and beyond from day one," said Parker Leigh. "Those coaches were essential to making sure that we adapted."

Sherman also launched a racial equity team during the pandemic, which remains ongoing. Changes were made at all institutional levels, but kids noticed, said Parker Leigh.

Last year, books in the classroom libraries were switched out to be more reflective of the multicultural student population, and the effects were noticeable, she said.

"Our students have really responded to seeing people like them in our books written by people who have similar life experiences to theirs. Many of our Black students come from countries outside of the US, so uplifting diverse Black experiences based on our students' journeys, families and cultures is important to us."

S.F. Unified indicated several district-wide campaigns toward racial equity, but did not respond to the Examiner's questions by time of press.

Principal Parker Leigh said that greater support for students outside the classroom could help close the gap for San Francisco's kids.

"Within our school community, we have a very broad spectrum of needs," she said. "It would be ideal if every single school had a literacy coach, a math coach and a full time social worker."