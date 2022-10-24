ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

Amidst national learning loss, S.F. students lead the Bay

By Molly Hetherwick, Kevin N. Hume, SF Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aa59T_0il9WDcZ00
A group of first graders pay attention to their bodies during a mindfulness lesson at Daniel Webster Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 Kevin N. Hume, SF Examiner

Despite a spate of school board recalls, a teacher shortage, enrollment deficits and more , San Francisco students in grades 3-8 managed to score the second highest on state learning benchmark tests out of the largest school districts in the Bay Area.

The Smarter Balanced Learning Assessment test scores were released Monday morning by the California Department of Education after unprecedented delays . The information is available publicly here.

While learning loss around the state bloomed, SF Unified's scores held steady, showing similar achievement levels to results from pre-pandemic years.

Across grade levels, about 55 percent of SF Unified students met or exceeded the English Language Arts standards, with 46 percent reaching the same tier in math in 2021-22. Both results are higher than the overall state levels, which were almost ten points lower in ELA and 13 points lower in math.

The highest achievers in the Bay Area were at Fremont Unified, where students swept both standards: about 64 percent reached or exceeded competency in math and over 75 percent were high-performing in ELA.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne acknowledged that the pandemic wrought "a variety of challenges for the community" and he attributed the district's success to the Board of Education and SF Unified's commitment to acting as a "highly effective governance team."

"This year's results illustrate that we must continue to improve upon what is working and explore innovative new strategies for ensuring each student receives the high quality instruction and equitable support required to thrive in the 21st century," he added.

The test scores from 2021-2022 were released later than the usual date in early August — slated for "sometime in October" by the Department of Education after pressure from education nonprofit newsroom Edsource and state Republicans.

School districts use the test scores and other statistics, like chronic absenteeism and rate of English language learning for non-native speakers, to determine how their funding should be spent.

On an individual level, the test scores reveal how students are developing when they reach critical benchmarks — third grade for reading and eighth grade for math comprehension — which in this case will indicate the long-term effects of remote learning, education experts say.

SFUSD shows relatively small learning losses at both those grades overall but when broken down by race and ethnicity, glaring disparities in the test scores become clear.

Black and African American students in SF Unified who met or exceeded state standards were in the vast minority, at 18 percent in ELA and nine percent in math.

Hispanic and Latino students did not fare much better — 29 percent were competent in ELA and 18 percent in math.

These trends are congruent to learning losses in other demographics, but the achievement gap between students of color and white and Asian students pervades despite the setbacks of pandemic learning.

In a break from the trend, Sherman Elementary School showed scores ten points higher than par for the district, putting Black and African American students at Sherman at a higher proficiency in both ELA and math.

Principal Helen Parker Leigh said that was no fluke. Her school adapted to the pandemic very quickly.

When services were cut, parents stepped up to help retain important non-academic staff, like part-time social workers. School resources like computers and WiFi hotspots were distributed by staff, some driving as far as Pinole, and teachers were trained by literacy and math coaches on the new technology to adapt their curriculum.

"In the pandemic, what worked was that we really maintained connection with students and families. Teachers went above and beyond from day one," said Parker Leigh. "Those coaches were essential to making sure that we adapted."

Sherman also launched a racial equity team during the pandemic, which remains ongoing. Changes were made at all institutional levels, but kids noticed, said Parker Leigh.

Last year, books in the classroom libraries were switched out to be more reflective of the multicultural student population, and the effects were noticeable, she said.

"Our students have really responded to seeing people like them in our books written by people who have similar life experiences to theirs. Many of our Black students come from countries outside of the US, so uplifting diverse Black experiences based on our students' journeys, families and cultures is important to us."

S.F. Unified indicated several district-wide campaigns toward racial equity, but did not respond to the Examiner's questions by time of press.

Principal Parker Leigh said that greater support for students outside the classroom could help close the gap for San Francisco's kids.

"Within our school community, we have a very broad spectrum of needs," she said. "It would be ideal if every single school had a literacy coach, a math coach and a full time social worker."

Comments / 3

Related
GV Wire

Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
FRESNO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area

SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The one-two climate solutions punch: community solar and clean energy tax credits

On Sept. 16, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Community Renewable Energy Act — a pivotal bill enabling more Californians than ever to benefit from and participate in community solar and energy storage. This comes on the heels of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which extends existing clean energy tax credits and creates new incentives to accelerate a market-based, clean energy transition. This one-two legislative punch will reshape energy access and offer a clean energy pathway to the 45% of Californians who rent their homes, 70%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Future of safe consumption sites uncertain in San Francisco

The clock is now ticking for San Francisco to open up new overdose prevention facilities before The City’s only safe consumption site, the Tenderloin Center, closes at the end of December. But details for the replacement facilities are scant, and that has many health and harm reduction advocates on edge about what will happen to the hundreds of people who every day use the center. “I spoke with the mayor’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco SPCA launches new program to address vet shortage

Got three months to spare? That's how long it will take to help the nation address its looming veterinary shortage, one that's expected to worsen in the coming years. The San Francisco SPCA announced Thursday that it is offering a three-month paid Community Medicine Education Training program (CoMET), which is designed to reduce the barriers to entry for the animal well-being field. In partnership with Young Community Developers, the program...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. rent now cheaper than 2 cities for first time in a decade

For the first time in at least eight years, it’s more expensive to rent a one-bedroom apartment in two cities than it is in San Francisco. Boston just surpassed The City as the second-most- expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., according to an analysis from the rental platform Zumper published on Tuesday. New York remains the most expensive. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City

The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
929
Followers
530
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy