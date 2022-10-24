The Houston Astros are four challenging — but doable — victories away from reclaiming the Commissioner's Trophy in the 2022 World Series.Late Sunday, October 23, the reigning American League champions firmed up their matchup with the surprising National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.The 106-win Houston club has homefield advantage over the upstart Phillies, who coincidentally clinched the final playoff spot in the NL by beating the Astros three games before the regular season ended. The Astros allowed the Phillies to celebrate in the visiting clubhouse at that time. Now, they're now trying to stop them from doing that, this time around.Houston earned the right to host the first two at Minute Maid Park and, if necessary, the last two games.Here's a full schedule of when and where each game of the best-of-seven series will be played. ESPN Radio is the official English-language radio home of the World Series.Game 1 at Houston: Friday, October 28, 7:03 pm-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

