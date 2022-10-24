Read full article on original website
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Wine Guy Chris Shepherd spotlights an acclaimed West Coast vineyard every Houstonian should know
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he talks to his friend Jasmine Hirsch about Hirsch Vineyards, a California winery that has supported the Southern Smoke Festival from the beginning. Take it away, Chris.-----I want to talk about a special place that you all should know. When you think of world-class vineyards, people think...
CultureMap Houston
The traveling Houston Astros fan's guide to where to eat, drink, and stay in Philadelphia
Editor's note: Author/writer/Southern Smoke content manager Tim Malcolm knows his food (he's the former dining editor at Houstonia), sports, and travel. So much so, he literally wrote the book on it: Baseball Road Trips (First Edition): The Complete Guide to All the Ballparks, with Beer, Bites, and Sights Nearby. (Find it here.)We asked the Philadelphia native to come up with the ultimate list for traveling Houston Astros fans as they navigate the mean-spirited metropolis known as Philly. Malcolm, a Philadelphia Phillies lifer (ugh), agreed. Here, then, are his tips on where to eat, drink, and stay in his...
Guy Fieri-approved Montrose barbecue joint fires up hot new Memorial location
A popular Montrose barbecue joint is heading west. The Pit Room will open a second location in the Memorial City area in the third quarter of 2023.Located in MetroNational's Benignus Plaza, the new restaurant will occupy approximately 6,200-square-feet just west of the Gateway Memorial City development (10301-A Katy Freeway). Considerably larger than the Montrose original, the new restaurant will combine both the Pit Room and its adjacent bar the Patio at the Pit Room into one space. The new restaurant will feature seating for 100 inside, 25 at an indoor-outdoor bar, and 80 on a covered, 2,600-square-foot patio. A dedicated...
CultureMap Houston
Ben Berg’s intimate new speakeasy turns up with live music, Havana vibes, and premium prices
Ben Berg has a knack for creating something out of nothing. Just as he relocated a staircase inside The Annie Café & Bar to create room for his intimate supper club Turner’s, he’s transformed a storage closet at The Annie into Emilia’s Havana, a new speakeasy-style bar that will open this Friday, October 28. Described as an intimate, 50-seat lounge, Emilia’s Havana channels the spirit of a 1950s Cuban club. Meals at Emilia’s will feature live, “bossa nova style” music from an in-house band plus DJs who keep the party going until 2 am on Friday and Saturday nights.“When presented...
CultureMap Houston
Underbelly Hospitality's pivotal chef announces imminent departure from company
A key player in Underbelly Hospitality’s operations will soon step down from his day-to-day role, but his influence will continue to shape the restaurant he helped create. Chef Nick Fine’s last day as culinary director will be November 14. The chef will step down to spend more time with his family, according to a release. He will remain a partner in Wild Oats, the company’s restaurant devoted to Texas cuisine that opened earlier this year at the Houston Farmers Market. "My time with Underbelly Hospitality has been one of the most transformative and influential experiences, and one that I will truly miss,”...
CultureMap Houston
Buzzy burger pop-up's smash new Washington Avenue restaurant reveals opening date
A wildly popular smash burger pop-up will finally unveil its permanent home. Burger Bodega will officially open its new location at 4520 Washington Ave. next Thursday, November 3.Founded by Houston food influencer Abbas Dhanani, whose @houstoneatz account has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram and more than 110,000 on TikTok, Burger Bodega serves a double-patty cheeseburger that’s smashed on a griddle, topped with grilled onions, pickles, and “bodega sauce,” and served on a Martin’s potato bun. Dhanani has developed a following with a series of sold out pop-ups, and Burger Bodega served sliders to attendees at last weekend’s Southern Smoke...
CultureMap Houston
Luxurious new mid-rise makes waves in Galveston as first upscale beachfront condo in 15 years
Given the boom in development and the post-Harvey resurgence, it’s easy to forget that Galveston’s last major condominium project was launched some 15 years ago. But that’s about to change, thanks to a major Houston real estate power player.Houston-based developer Satya has announced a new mid-rise coming to Galveston’s West End. Appropriately dubbed Tiara on the Beach, the luxe collection offers 63 posh residences over 10 stories and, as so many locally and moving here desire, sweeping views. Tiara (10525 San Luis Pass Rd.) is slated to break ground in late 2023 and open to occupants in the fourth quarter...
Sorry haters, here's why the Astros have cemented favorite status in Houston
The Houston Astros don’t need to show a bill of sale to prove that they own Houston. Just take a snapshot of what happened in Houston sports the last two weeks.The Astros, fresh off dispatching the Seattle Mariners in three straight games, gloriously and emphatically swept the dreaded New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.Now the Astros head to the World Series as clear-cut (-185) favorites to beat the Philadelphia Phillies starting Friday at Minute Maid Park. Tickets for the World Series opener in Houston are available on the secondary market starting at $504 for standing room. Field...
Former Houston sports superstars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome baby boy
A beloved former Houston Texan and his wife, also a former local pro sports star, are celebrating life-changing news. J.J. Watt (currently with the Arizona Cardinals) and wife Kealia Watt, the former Houston Dash midfielder standout who's currently on the Chicago Red Stars squad, welcomed their baby boy Koa James on Tuesday, October 25. The happy couple announced the arrival on social media late that day with a message that every parent understands:"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22."Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James...
Houston restaurant royalty reveals menu and ‘Golden Girls Chic’ vibe at new Midtown restaurant
A veteran Houston chef’s new Midtown bar and restaurant is taking shape. When it opens later this fall, The Lymbar will mark chef David Cordúa’s return to Houston's dining scene. Cordúa's name is well known to Houston diners. The chef worked with his father, legendary Houston restaurateur Michael Cordúa, at Cordúa Restaurants — the hospitality group behind Churrascos, Americas, and Amazon Grill — before the duo parted ways with the company in 2018. They're teaming up again on this new project. Located inside The Ion, Rice University’s innovation district in the former Sears in Midtown, The Lymbar describes itself as an all-day...
CultureMap Houston
Houston's fave Greek casual restaurant's big Woodlands news tops week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston's favorite casual Greek restaurant heads to The Woodlands for fourth location. LuAnn platters are out, and gyros and kebabs are in for this prime location. 2. Houston’s Masterchef champion and husband plan new gourmet sandwich shop in Spring Branch. Expect the chef to put her spin on classic sandwiches such as grilled cheese, tuna salad, and fried chicken.3. Elton John cancels highly anticipated Farewell Tour show at Minute Maid Park. A potential conflict with the World Series prompted the cancellation. 4. Iconic Houston modeling agency names longtime star to lead search for America's freshest new faces. The new creative leader started modeling for the agency at age 12. 5. Houston's most sizzling Tex-Mex restaurant rolls out hot new Galleria-area location. The former Palm space on Westheimer now serves fajitas, enchiladas, margaritas, and more.
Houston’s Masterchef champion and husband plan new gourmet sandwich shop in Spring Branch
Houston’s Masterchef champion and her business partner/husband have big plans for Spring Branch. Not only are chef Christine Ha and her husband John Suh preparing to open a bigger, better version of The Blind Goat, their James Beard Award-nominated Vietnamese gastropub; the couple are also at work on a new concept that will also open at the Spring Branch Village shopping center. That new concept will be called Stuffed Belly. Schedule to open in March, the new restaurant will serve modern gourmet sandwiches from a drive-thru restaurant on the property. It will be the couple’s third restaurant, joining The Blind Goat...
Premier pampering palace Canyon Ranch taps Houston for newest urban resort
An inspiring wellness destination brand is cozying up to Houston: Canyon Ranch is coming to the Bayou City in 2024. This comes on the heels of announcements for a Fort Worth club (projected for late 2023) and an Austin-area/Hill Country resort (2025).With current locations in Tucson (Arizona), Lenox (Massachusetts), Woodside (California), and Las Vegas (Nevada), the resort-spa brand is in the process of introducing "urban-based clubs," such as those planned for Houston and Fort Worth, and "a digital app," in addition to the new Hill Country resort location, according to a release. Canyon Ranch partnered with VICI Properties Inc....
Houston Methodist boosts new Woodlands program thanks to $10M anonymous gift
Houston Methodist has been in the spotlight of late, notably, the healthcare system was ranked No. 1 in Texas for a third year in a row — and one of the top in the nation — in May. Now, the system has just received an large donation that will help bring the award-winning prescription for success north. Houston Methodist has been gifted a $10 million philanthropic commitment specifically for its medical expansion into The Woodlands, the hospital announced. Thanks to the gift from an anonymous donor, this is the first time a Texas Medical Center institution will offer a sponsored...
CultureMap Houston
Totally awesome new Lego exhibit builds a massive block party downtown
Whether a source of inspiration and creativity for little kids, or a source of nostalgia or pain (when stepping on sharp-cornered pieces) for big kids, Legos are an inherent part of the American experience. Now, Houstonians of all ages can build on the joy of that experience with a veritable block party headed downtown. Awesome Exhibition – The Interactive Exhibition of LEGO Models created by LEGO Certified Professional Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught (whew) opens to the public on Saturday, October 29 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas).This is the first time the colorful (and...
CultureMap Houston
Lovely ladies lunch in chic tease party for Houston's hottest men's fashion show
As social scene-savvy Houstonians know, one men’s runway romp rules them all when it comes to gentlemen’s fashion events: “Una Notte in Italia.” For 26 years, the gala/runway show has been the soiree to catch sports celebs (think J.J. Watt, Lance McCullers, Jr., and more) and handsome Houston power players strut their stuff in front of a totally rowdy crowd.But recently, it was local ladies who headlined an Una Notte event, the brainchild of power couple Debbie Festari and her husband Rudy — owners of Festari for Men — at a pre-celebration ahead of the November 4 affair at Omni...
CultureMap Houston
Posh Italian restaurant and electric car brand headline new additions to Uptown Park
Uptown Park continues to stake its claim as one of Houston’s premier shopping and dining destinations. Real Estate developer EDENS announced four new tenants that are coming soon to the Galleria-area development. They are: Lombardi Cucina Italiana: an Italian restaurant from Dallas-based restaurant group Lombardy Family Concepts Polestar: a showroom for Volvo’s electric car brand GLOSSLAB: a nail salon known for “waterless nail services” Kindbody: a fertility clinic that aims to make treatments available at a lower cost than other providers Lombardi Cucina Italiana will occupy over 9,000-square-feet in the former Tasting Room space. It will be the company’s second Houston-area restaurant, joining Toulouse in River...
CultureMap Houston
Here are the game times to watch the Houston Astros in the World Series
The Houston Astros are four challenging — but doable — victories away from reclaiming the Commissioner's Trophy in the 2022 World Series.Late Sunday, October 23, the reigning American League champions firmed up their matchup with the surprising National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.The 106-win Houston club has homefield advantage over the upstart Phillies, who coincidentally clinched the final playoff spot in the NL by beating the Astros three games before the regular season ended. The Astros allowed the Phillies to celebrate in the visiting clubhouse at that time. Now, they're now trying to stop them from doing that, this time around.Houston earned the right to host the first two at Minute Maid Park and, if necessary, the last two games.Here's a full schedule of when and where each game of the best-of-seven series will be played. ESPN Radio is the official English-language radio home of the World Series.Game 1 at Houston: Friday, October 28, 7:03 pm-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Booming national developer plots more than 1,600 homesites across Houston
In response to Greater Houston's never-ending housing demand, a development company is planning thousands of new sites to accommodate demanding buyers. National firm Johnson Development has announced more than 1,600 homesites coming to the Houston market now through the end of the year over a range of areas. Jordan Ranch, recently named to a list of the nation’s 50 top-selling communities for the first time this summer, will receive the most lots at more than 500 sites featuring eight notable builders. Houston's first farm-centric community, Harvest Green in Richmond, will see some 452 sites ranging from 45- to 75-foot properties,...
CultureMap Houston
Historic Galveston hotel elegantly refreshes with room renos, restored bar, and more
If the walls of Galveston's Tremont House hotel could talk, imagine the tales they'd tell. Built in 1839, the historic building has been witness to Galveston's triumphs and tragedies, from the city's heyday as a bustling shipping port to the devastation of the Great Storm of 1900 to the city's present day as a community for artists and entrepreneurs. If Galveston's beating heart is the surf that rush in upon the shore, the Tremont House could arguably be the city's soul.Now, a multi-year renovation of the property is complete, and this historic marvel has a contemporary sheen. The Tremont...
CultureMap Houston
