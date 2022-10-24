ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestletalk.com

Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion

A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022

One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
wrestlinginc.com

Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation

Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE

There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV

Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
stillrealtous.com

Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE

After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
tjrwrestling.net

Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE

Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming

The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
itrwrestling.com

Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw

Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
wrestlinginc.com

Santos Escobar Disputes Dominik Mysterio Claim

Dominik Mysterio has been making a name for himself since breaking away from his father and joining The Judgment Day. On last night's "WWE Raw" Dominik claimed to be "this generation's Eddie Guerrero," much to the chagrin of former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. "No," the Legado Del Fantasma...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Provides Update On Hangman Page During Dynamite This Week

Hangman Adam Page was determined to recapture the AEW World Championship but fate had other plans for him. Page suffered a concussion during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite. Thankfully, he’s in good condition. AEW updated its fans on Page’s health during Dynamite...
ComicBook

WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum

Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The Kingdom Signing With AEW

The Kingdom reportedly signed with AEW after finishing with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound for Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. That bout aired on the October 20th edition of Impact. Their AEW debut happened on the October 14th edition...

