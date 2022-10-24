ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

‘Aquifer rescue mission’

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhhp2_0il9VtHw00

MOSES LAKE - A dozen leaders from across the Columbia Basin and Washington State came together in Moses Lake Monday morning to have a roundtable discussion about water management issues facing Columbia Basin growers and included the Columbia Basin Project and the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program.

“We need to figure out which one of these avenues are the best,” said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, (D–Wash.).

Points of conversation were about the importance of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program, which was called an “aquifer rescue mission” by Columbia Basin Development League Executive Director Sara Higgins.

“The big question that is not just ours, but is now across the nation, is food security,” said Higgins. “And we see the Columbia Basin Project as a solution. We have the ability to not only continue production here but actually increase production and address some of those needs that are now threatening in the southwest.”

Part of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program was constructing the EL 47.5 Delivery System and Pump Station. It was finished in 2020 and currently replaces 8,521 acres of deep-well pumping from the Odessa Aquifer by pumping water from the East Low Canal to Columbia Basin farms. It is located about 10 miles northeast of Warden.

The group also got to tour the new pump house, not just a chance to talk about it. They visited the canals that wind through the land south of I-90 and the size of one of the siphon barrels used to carry water. Through the tour, the group learned about the size and impact of the delivery system.

Johnson Agriprises owner Orman Johnson, a business owner and farmer in the Columbia Basin, spoke about how over the years they have had to adjust and carefully decide what they are growing in order to conserve water because wells are drying up.

“We’re really looking forward to - although I won’t be there - probably my management from the next generation where they actually have more water than they need,” said Johnson.

The other leaders at the table were East Columbia Basin Irrigation District Secretary-Manager Craig Simpson, Port of Warden Commissioner Dale Pomeroy, Columbia Basin Conservation District Executive Director Kristina Ribellia, East Columbia Basin Irrigation District Development Coordinator Jon Erickson, Washington Potato Commission Government Affairs Director Matt Harris, City of Moses Lake City Manager Allison Williams, Adams County Commissioner Dan Blankenship, Bureau of Reclamation Ephrata Field Office Manager Marc Maynard and Department of Ecology Office of Columbia River Financial and Projects Section Manager Melissa Downes.

“We have a lot of opportunities here working together and what we are hoping to do is elevate the urgency and demonstrate the community collaboration that we have going on here today,” said Higgins.

Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpq.com

3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations

Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency. The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules. Those rules are intended to protect the public –...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
OTHELLO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. The shelter-in-place...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

House burns on Adams street in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs

Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week

The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
132
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy