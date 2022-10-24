ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Iowa governor asks judge to lift injunction against abortion law

(CN) — Lawyers representing Iowa's Republican Governor Kim Reynolds urged a state judge Friday to dissolve an injunction issued by the court in 2019 that permanently enjoined enforcement of a state law that makes abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The governor’s move comes in response...
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case

A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
Program to end gun violence in Jackson underway with new coordinator

JACKSON, MI – Efforts to reduce gun violence in Jackson are moving forward with help from a new Group Violence Intervention Strategy coordinator. Cheryl Ragland has been picked as the first program coordinator of the Jackson Police Department’s Group Violence Intervention Strategy. At the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jackson City Council meeting, Ragland and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt provided an update on the program’s progress so far.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
City of Jackson aims to reduce gun violence through collaboration

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is launching its new Group Violence Intervention Strategy (also called GVI). A presentation from Cheryl Ragland, the City’s first GVI Coordinator, and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt at the Tuesday, Oct. 25 City Council meeting updated officials and the community on its progress.
New York judges don’t want to retire

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York appellate court deemed moot the lawsuit brought by state judges who were denied certification to continue serving past retirement age, 70, because another court decision favored the state judiciary’s actions in a mirror appeal. Additionally, budgetary constraints that originally led to their non-certification have eased, and they have been encouraged to reapply for certification.
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
