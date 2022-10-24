Read full article on original website
Related
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
Courthouse News Service
Iowa governor asks judge to lift injunction against abortion law
(CN) — Lawyers representing Iowa's Republican Governor Kim Reynolds urged a state judge Friday to dissolve an injunction issued by the court in 2019 that permanently enjoined enforcement of a state law that makes abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The governor’s move comes in response...
Florida man sentenced for threatening Calhoun Co. emergency dispatch personnel
A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel in Calhoun County and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours.
wklw.com
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case
A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
Program to end gun violence in Jackson underway with new coordinator
JACKSON, MI – Efforts to reduce gun violence in Jackson are moving forward with help from a new Group Violence Intervention Strategy coordinator. Cheryl Ragland has been picked as the first program coordinator of the Jackson Police Department’s Group Violence Intervention Strategy. At the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jackson City Council meeting, Ragland and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt provided an update on the program’s progress so far.
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
WILX-TV
City of Jackson aims to reduce gun violence through collaboration
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is launching its new Group Violence Intervention Strategy (also called GVI). A presentation from Cheryl Ragland, the City’s first GVI Coordinator, and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt at the Tuesday, Oct. 25 City Council meeting updated officials and the community on its progress.
Courthouse News Service
New York judges don’t want to retire
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York appellate court deemed moot the lawsuit brought by state judges who were denied certification to continue serving past retirement age, 70, because another court decision favored the state judiciary’s actions in a mirror appeal. Additionally, budgetary constraints that originally led to their non-certification have eased, and they have been encouraged to reapply for certification.
WWMTCw
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
wkar.org
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
Ingham County sheriff: Youth sports referee used role to prey on boys
A Lansing-area man was arrested Tuesday for the sexual abuse of a teen, with authorities saying he used his role as a well-known and trusted youth sports referee to prey on young athletes.
Marshall student taken into custody over school threat
A Marshall student was taken into custody over a school threat on Tuesday, police say.
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
Man in LPD custody after fleeing crash, breaking into home
In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.
WILX-TV
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
Suspect arrested in shooting death in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man early Tuesday.
2 People Killed In A Car Crash In Battle Creek (Battle Creek, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash that killed two people. The crash happened Thursday evening when a car crashed into a Michigan home, ejecting the occupants. The car occupants were identified as 67-year-old Barbara Weaver and 72-year-old Willie Stokes. Both of them were killed in the crash.
WWMTCw
Shooting death of Battle Creek man feared to be retaliatory, family says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police began an investigation into the homicide of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in front of a Warren Street home, according to police. The victim, identified as Michael Wilson by family, was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday....
Comments / 0