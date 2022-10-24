A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.

