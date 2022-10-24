Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
News-Medical.net
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have considerable global impact," said researcher Ruth Peters, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and program lead for dementia in the George Institute's Global Brain Health Initiative. ...
MedicineNet.com
Is Gastrointestinal Bleeding Serious? GI Bleeding Causes
Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is serious and can be life-threatening depending on the cause. Most causes of GI bleeding, such as peptic ulcers or hemorrhoids, can be managed fairly easily. However, GI bleeding that occurs due to more serious issues such as bleeding disorders and cancer can be fatal if not treated immediately.
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
psychologytoday.com
Bullying in the Healthcare Setting
Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
People with HIV can be protected against hepatitis B with a three-dose vaccine regimen
A study that was presented at the IDWeek conference recently is groundbreaking for HIV research. A news release published by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) states that "a three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine "HEPLISAV-B" fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented at the IDWeek conference held in Washington D.C.
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
Study suggests that the main COVID symptoms are changing
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve with new strains and new vaccines, but now new research is suggesting that there are a variety of symptoms being reported from patients testing positive for the virus. The study from ZOE Health has pointed to dozens of new symptoms, including the typical cold...
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
News-Medical.net
A review of emerging pediatric respiratory viruses
Respiratory viruses continue to cause significant pediatric mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Improvements in molecular detection and sequencing techniques over the last 15 years have led to increased identification of pathogens in common respiratory illnesses during outbreaks. Increased awareness of these viruses, along with other emerging viruses, is not...
EverydayHealth.com
Regular Statin Use May Reduce the Risk of Severe COVID-19, Research Finds
A large new study of more than 38,000 patients suggests that commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may protect against serious cases of COVID-19 and death from the disease. Extensive research presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (October 21–25) found that 30 percent of 38,875 patients hospitalized...
WHSV
Virginia Department of Health provides insight on COVID vaccine guidelines for schools
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 vaccines to their list of recommended vaccines for anyone six months or older last week. Along with that decision, the COVID-19 vaccine can be covered by insurance when the federal government stops funding it. Additionally, at...
CBS News
Health experts warn of looming tripledemic
The season is already off to a rough start with respiratory illnesses spiking around the country. Experts are concerned about a possible tripledemic of COVID, flu and RSV.
