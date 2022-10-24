ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
The Herald News

Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have considerable global impact," said researcher Ruth Peters, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and program lead for dementia in the George Institute's Global Brain Health Initiative. ...
MedicineNet.com

Is Gastrointestinal Bleeding Serious? GI Bleeding Causes

Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is serious and can be life-threatening depending on the cause. Most causes of GI bleeding, such as peptic ulcers or hemorrhoids, can be managed fairly easily. However, GI bleeding that occurs due to more serious issues such as bleeding disorders and cancer can be fatal if not treated immediately.
Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
psychologytoday.com

Bullying in the Healthcare Setting

Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
Interesting Engineering

People with HIV can be protected against hepatitis B with a three-dose vaccine regimen

A study that was presented at the IDWeek conference recently is groundbreaking for HIV research. A news release published by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) states that "a three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine "HEPLISAV-B" fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented at the IDWeek conference held in Washington D.C.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts

Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
KRLD News Radio

Study suggests that the main COVID symptoms are changing

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve with new strains and new vaccines, but now new research is suggesting that there are a variety of symptoms being reported from patients testing positive for the virus. The study from ZOE Health has pointed to dozens of new symptoms, including the typical cold...
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
News-Medical.net

A review of emerging pediatric respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses continue to cause significant pediatric mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Improvements in molecular detection and sequencing techniques over the last 15 years have led to increased identification of pathogens in common respiratory illnesses during outbreaks. Increased awareness of these viruses, along with other emerging viruses, is not...
EverydayHealth.com

Regular Statin Use May Reduce the Risk of Severe COVID-19, Research Finds

A large new study of more than 38,000 patients suggests that commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may protect against serious cases of COVID-19 and death from the disease. Extensive research presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (October 21–25) found that 30 percent of 38,875 patients hospitalized...
CBS News

Health experts warn of looming tripledemic

The season is already off to a rough start with respiratory illnesses spiking around the country. Experts are concerned about a possible tripledemic of COVID, flu and RSV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy