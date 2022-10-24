ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County discontinues poll worker software connected to overseas exposure

By Jacob Kittilstad
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — Details of a closed-door meeting of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners are slowly trickling out.

Until recently, the public only knew county commissioners had discussed their network security system .

On Monday, the Johnson County Sheriff also released a statement on the situation – centered on the personal data of poll workers.

The issue has to do with the election worker management software called ‘PollChief’ owned by a company called ‘Konnech Inc.

This month that company’s CEO was arrested in Los Angeles County for illegally allowing personal data of poll workers to be shared overseas.

Sheriff Calvin Hayden released a statement saying he “has reason to believe our county’s poll worker’s data was also illegally shared with Konnech’s contractors in China.”

He also said in the statement that Johnson County poll workers had provided “…personal information including social security numbers and driver’s licenses as part of the county’s onboarding process.”

In a late Friday evening press release, a spokesperson for Johnson County said “less than 10% of Johnson County election workers’ records in PollChief contained a driver’s license number.”

The county will contact poll workers whose information was exposed, according to the news release which also said “We found no evidence of malicious activity.”

Hayden said that information compromised was from Between June 2016 and this month.

Johnson County switched over from the Konnech computers servers to direct county control on Friday, according to a news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Community Policy