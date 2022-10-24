Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Sumter Master Gardeners prep Chocolate Garden for winter
SUMTER, S.C. — At Swan Lake Iris Gardens, the Sumter County Master Gardeners brought their shovels and they’re digging in to get the Chocolate Garden ready for winter. Sheryn Lavanish became a master gardener in 2008. "I love flowers! I love the color, I love the scent, I...
Rhythm on the River hosting final fall event of the year on Friday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rhythm on the River, a longstanding 18-year tradition in West Columbia will have its last hurrah of the fall season Friday night. It's just as it sounds, a free community event with tunes by the water, all organized by the Cayce West Columbia Chamber and completely funded by hospitality tax dollars.
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
getnews.info
Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
Lake Marion fishermen, boaters urged to help control the spread of invasive plants
SANTEE, S.C. — Fishermen and boaters here along Lake Marion are urged to keep an eye out for an invasive plant called Salvinia. It's spreading quickly and Santee Cooper needs your help to control it. “It’s an invasive vegetation. It’s not natural to these waters," said Santee Cooper guide...
Sumter Career and Technology Center hosts Cupcake War competition for culinary arts students
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s a battle of the best pastry at Sumter Career and Technology Center. Culinary arts students are showing off their knowledge of baking and decorating with today’s Cupcake Wars. "Kinda stressed, kinda overwhelmed, but I'm actually having a lot of fun," senior Madison Osborne...
Promoting child literacy through annual first steps day celebration in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The annual First Steps Day is a day dedicated to promoting early child literacy and making learning fun. It's a national movement that brought together about 100 children in Orangeburg County. “When they have a love of reading early on then reading is not a chore,...
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Elloree Museum celebrates 20 years with classic recipe book honoring past generations of Elloree women
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is celebrating 20 years. “It just truly is a celebration of a dream that had came true," said volunteer Pat McLaurin. The museum itself has come a long way. Before it was built, Hurricane Hugo had torn off the...
Lexington One students host candidate forum for those running for school board
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As we get closer to election day candidates are doing everything they can to win your vote. Thursday night at River Bluff High School, candidates for the school board in Lexington District One held a discussion that was open to the public but with a bit of a twist. At this candidate event, the students were the ones asking all the questions.
'Your only hope is that when you leave there, people are better off': Lexington man helps Hurricane Ian victims
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man is back home after spending a week helping storm victims. He traveled to Florida to help one of the most devastated areas, Fort Myers. Doug Hart traveled south to help families and seniors recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "It's one thing...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Adopt a pet from Lexington Co., Animal Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Each week we’re proud to bring you the “pet of the week”. This morning, ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Thunder, a shepard-lab mix from Lexington County Animal Services.
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
