Dallas, TX

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Brandon Ingram out; Zion Williamson questionable for Phoenix Friday

The early season injury bug continues to plague the New Orleans Pelicans as forward Brandon Ingram will not make the upcoming west coast road trip as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday night’s loss to Utah. Ingram is not well enough to practice or travel with the...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBA

Brandon Ingram out, five Pelicans players questionable for Phoenix game

New Orleans has already seen its depth tested to a significant degree early in this NBA regular season, a scenario that will continue to be the case Friday, when the Pelicans visit 2022 Western Conference first-round playoff opponent Phoenix (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, WRNO 99.5 FM). Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) was ruled out by the team Thursday afternoon, while a total of five other players are listed as questionable. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are among that group after being DNPs in Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Also questionable for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain).
PHOENIX, AZ
LeBron James (foot) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Denver

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. James will suit up after he was listed with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team playing with a 102.8 pace, numberFire's models project James to score 49.5 FanDuel points. James' projection...
