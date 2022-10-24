Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington
NBA fans dropped an interesting idea of what a trade between the Lakers and Hornets would look like.
lastwordonsports.com
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT
NEW YORK — (AP) — When Luka Doncic's pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren't discouraged. They knew their superstar teammate would keep creating more chances for them — and they did their jobs when he did.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
WWL-TV
Brandon Ingram out; Zion Williamson questionable for Phoenix Friday
The early season injury bug continues to plague the New Orleans Pelicans as forward Brandon Ingram will not make the upcoming west coast road trip as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday night’s loss to Utah. Ingram is not well enough to practice or travel with the...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Brandon Ingram out, five Pelicans players questionable for Phoenix game
New Orleans has already seen its depth tested to a significant degree early in this NBA regular season, a scenario that will continue to be the case Friday, when the Pelicans visit 2022 Western Conference first-round playoff opponent Phoenix (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, WRNO 99.5 FM). Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) was ruled out by the team Thursday afternoon, while a total of five other players are listed as questionable. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are among that group after being DNPs in Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Also questionable for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain).
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. James will suit up after he was listed with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team playing with a 102.8 pace, numberFire's models project James to score 49.5 FanDuel points. James' projection...
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star questionable vs. Suns with hip contusion after scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and will be listed as questionable for the team's next game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, head coach Willie Green told reporters. Williamson has been sidelined with a hip contusion since a scary fall against the Utah Jazz last weekend.
