ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Opportunity Fund awards $251,000 to 13 arts and culture projects

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte's Arts and Culture Advisory Board on Oct. 25 awarded $251,000 in grants to 13 arts and culture projects. The awards are the latest grants from Opportunity Fund, which supports local arts and culture projects, programs and initiatives that may fall outside existing grant cycles or structures in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Projects must also meet the goals and guidelines of the larger Infusion Fund, which is a partnership of the city, Foundation For The Carolinas and private donors to support arts and culture through June 2024.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Catawba College announces new endowed scholarship

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newly established David B. Jordan Family Scholarship will ensure access for the next generation of high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need to the Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College. “I’m so grateful to Bryan and Kim Jordan for their thoughtful, generous support...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
chainstoreage.com

Lowe’s opens tech hub

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is centralizing its technology development activities in a new “center of excellence.”. The home improvement giant has opened a 357,000-sq.-ft. tech hub in the South End section of Charlotte, N.C., close to light rail and other amenities. The company says the new facility is part of its commitment to becoming the most customer-centric omnichannel retailer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

How proposed uptown land swap could make way for convention hotel

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is working on a land exchange that could add key development around the Charlotte Convention Center. Tom Murray, CRVA chief executive, presented the plan to Charlotte City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Murray explained that the CVRA wants to enter into a land-exchange agreement with Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital to swap a portion of 501 S. Caldwell St., which is owned by the city, for a portion of 401 S. College St., which MVC is in the process of purchasing from Duke Energy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte

A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Big Blue Marble Academy holds cookie fundraiser

Big Blue Marble Academy raised $76,000 through its Cookie for a Cause Fundraiser to support children globally, including an orphanage in Ukraine. Academy locations in Waxhaw (below) as well as (left to right) Park Crossing, Rock Hill, Wesley Chapel. Photos courtesy of Big Blue Marble Academy.
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy