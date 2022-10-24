Read full article on original website
Parents Frustrated With Plan To Close CMS Montessori School Near Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents at a CMS Montessori school say they’ve been blindsided by a decision to close the school. Students and teachers at Trillium Springs Montessori near Huntersville could be moved to the Lincoln Heights area of Charlotte. “It was a shocker,” says Trillium Springs parent Laura...
Opportunity Fund awards $251,000 to 13 arts and culture projects
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte's Arts and Culture Advisory Board on Oct. 25 awarded $251,000 in grants to 13 arts and culture projects. The awards are the latest grants from Opportunity Fund, which supports local arts and culture projects, programs and initiatives that may fall outside existing grant cycles or structures in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Projects must also meet the goals and guidelines of the larger Infusion Fund, which is a partnership of the city, Foundation For The Carolinas and private donors to support arts and culture through June 2024.
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
Catawba College announces new endowed scholarship
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The newly established David B. Jordan Family Scholarship will ensure access for the next generation of high-achieving students with demonstrated financial need to the Ralph W. Ketner School of Business at Catawba College. “I’m so grateful to Bryan and Kim Jordan for their thoughtful, generous support...
Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
'It's tough': CMS leaders split over decision to not start next school year early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it won't defy North Carolina state law to start the next school year early, but the district does want to hear about parents about the 2023-24 calendar. Wednesday is the final day for CMS parents to chime in about the calendar before board...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools name principal of the year
Daniell Belton, principal at Paw Creek Elementary, was honored with the award. The news was announced at a surprise ceremony in the school's gymnasium.
A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
Lowe’s opens tech hub
Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is centralizing its technology development activities in a new “center of excellence.”. The home improvement giant has opened a 357,000-sq.-ft. tech hub in the South End section of Charlotte, N.C., close to light rail and other amenities. The company says the new facility is part of its commitment to becoming the most customer-centric omnichannel retailer.
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
How proposed uptown land swap could make way for convention hotel
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is working on a land exchange that could add key development around the Charlotte Convention Center. Tom Murray, CRVA chief executive, presented the plan to Charlotte City Council during its regular meeting on Monday. Murray explained that the CVRA wants to enter into a land-exchange agreement with Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital to swap a portion of 501 S. Caldwell St., which is owned by the city, for a portion of 401 S. College St., which MVC is in the process of purchasing from Duke Energy.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
Duck Donuts expands again in the region, this time in south Charlotte
A popular made-to-order doughnut shop chain is opening its fourth Charlotte-area shop Saturday. Duck Donuts will open its 1,064-square-foot store Saturday at Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte. Franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville stores, co-owns the new store with professional basketball...
Big Blue Marble Academy holds cookie fundraiser
Big Blue Marble Academy raised $76,000 through its Cookie for a Cause Fundraiser to support children globally, including an orphanage in Ukraine. Academy locations in Waxhaw (below) as well as (left to right) Park Crossing, Rock Hill, Wesley Chapel. Photos courtesy of Big Blue Marble Academy.
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh. Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C. Updated: 6 hours ago. “At no...
More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
