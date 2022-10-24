CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte's Arts and Culture Advisory Board on Oct. 25 awarded $251,000 in grants to 13 arts and culture projects. The awards are the latest grants from Opportunity Fund, which supports local arts and culture projects, programs and initiatives that may fall outside existing grant cycles or structures in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Projects must also meet the goals and guidelines of the larger Infusion Fund, which is a partnership of the city, Foundation For The Carolinas and private donors to support arts and culture through June 2024.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO