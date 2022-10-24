Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic
A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
abccolumbia.com
The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers. In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening. Salary is between...
abccolumbia.com
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
wach.com
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce police search for woman accused of identity fraud
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Cayce Police are currently looking for a woman accused of identity fraud. Officers say 43-year-old Temeika Bell entered a bank in the area and used the victim’s name and social security number to open an account. Authorities say employees realized the alleged fraud before extensive damage was done.
WIS-TV
Father of dead infant out on bond, investigators say toxicology reports pending
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The biological father of an infant that was found dead after he allegedly made threats is out on bond. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins was released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond Wednesday. Dawkins was arrested Monday after investigators said he made...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. locate suspected gunman
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced they located and detained a suspected gunman who they were searching for in Leesville near Lawson Road. According to authorities, a man who was transported to the hospital after being shot is expected to recover. Deputies say they are...
WIS-TV
Alex Murdaugh wants to liquidate 401k to pay lawyers
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — WSAV learned new information about the finances of disbarred South Carolina attorney and murder suspect Alex Murdaugh. Some have questioned how Murdaugh, who says he is broke, pays his legal bills. News 3 has learned Murdaugh wants to liquidate his 401k to pay his lawyers. He is asking the court to […]
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
counton2.com
151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
'It's a big asset to us': Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center inmates get tablets
SUMTER, S.C. — Inmates at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center now have access to tablets. This helps them stay connected to the world outside the facility and encourages good behavior. "It is a big asset to us," one inmate said. "And this is something that everyone seems to look...
abccolumbia.com
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
Dispose of unwanted medication at Lowcountry sites on National Drug Take Back Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of unwanted, unused, […]
