Columbia, SC

South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers. In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening. Salary is between...
Man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution from New York to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Division of the United States District Attorney’s Office has just completed a case involving a man from New York they say had been on the run for the past 8 years accused of running heroin into the Palmetto State. According to the U.S. District attorney says 34 year old Dockim Deeshawn McKnight from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and another charge to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
Richland County man convicted of over $200,000 in tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County man has been convicted of tax evasion. Richard Boggs, of Irmo, was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to documents and evidence presented at trial, Boggs evaded $274,461 of his 2015 through 2019...
Irmo man convicted of tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Justice US Attorney's Office in the District of South Carolina announced a Richland County man has been convicted following a jury trial in federal court for five counts of tax evasion. According to Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, documents presented in court show...
Cayce police search for woman accused of identity fraud

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Cayce Police are currently looking for a woman accused of identity fraud. Officers say 43-year-old Temeika Bell entered a bank in the area and used the victim’s name and social security number to open an account. Authorities say employees realized the alleged fraud before extensive damage was done.
UPDATE: Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. locate suspected gunman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced they located and detained a suspected gunman who they were searching for in Leesville near Lawson Road. According to authorities, a man who was transported to the hospital after being shot is expected to recover. Deputies say they are...
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
Alex Murdaugh wants to liquidate 401k to pay lawyers

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — WSAV learned new information about the finances of disbarred South Carolina attorney and murder suspect Alex Murdaugh.  Some have questioned how Murdaugh, who says he is broke, pays his legal bills. News 3 has learned Murdaugh wants to liquidate his 401k to pay his lawyers. He is asking the court to […]
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
Dispose of unwanted medication at Lowcountry sites on National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the twice-yearly event encourages the public to dispose of unwanted, unused, […]

