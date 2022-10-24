Summit County ski areas get up to 8 inches of snow following first significant winter storm of the year; more snow expected to follow

Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Storm brings mountain snow, rain-snow mix to metro
A snowstorm is moving over the mountains and could bring measurable snow to the Front Range by Thursday morning.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Snow is falling in mountains, travel could become hazardous
If you are driving into the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, snow could impact your travel.
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
5 things to know for rain, snow in Denver metro Thursday morning
Snow and rain are expected in the Denver metro area and across Colorado on Thursday morning. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Here’s how much snow fell in the mountains this weekend
The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.
Summit Daily News
Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever. The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.
Summit Daily News
Keystone Ski Resort to open for winter season on Friday with prizes, a DJ and more
Keystone Ski Resort will open Friday, Oct. 28, with a host of activities and fanfare to kick off the winter season. The ski resort will open with nearly 2 miles of terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders will have access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident
Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
Summit Daily News
Xcel to store natural gas in Breckenridge in case of subzero temperatures
The Breckenridge Town Council approved a temporary use of town land adjacent to Coyne Valley Road to support several tanks and equipment that will be used to supplement the supply of natural gas to Breckenridge when temperatures drop to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it has been a while since...
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Summit Daily News
Enjoy scares and sweets throughout Summit County this Halloween
Snow is falling and ski areas have begun operations, but fall isn’t over quiet yet. Halloween is on the horizon and Summit County is prepared to party. From trick-or-treating to pumpkin carving, there are plenty of festive activities for locals and residents. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Beginning at 11...
Small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County was sparked by weed wacker
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County last week was sparked by a weed wacker, the sheriff's office said. The wildfire burned about 19 acres on private land just off Highway 36 north of Boulder Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said the only damage from the fire was to about 100 to 150 feet of a wooden fence.
milehighcre.com
Origin Investments & Massimino Development Complete Multifamily Project Near Boulder
The phased construction of Farm Haus Apartments in Longmont is nearly complete and the lease-up of the new community is taking place at a strong pace averaging 30 move-ins per month. Farm Haus Apartments is a joint venture development between Chicago-based Origin Investments and Boulder-based Massimino Development. Farm Haus Apartments...
I-70 reopens following deadly crash near Georgetown
The Colorado State Patrol says westbound Interstate 70 is open near Georgetown following a deadly crash.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter
DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
