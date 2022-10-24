Summit County ski areas get up to 8 inches of snow following first significant winter storm of the year; more snow expected to follow

WINTER PARK — Your Halloween costumes this year better be warm because Winter Park just announced it will open Oct. 31 — its earliest opening ever. The announcement came via an email sent to the resort’s snow report email list. A press release that came Thursday afternoon read that at least two base-area lifts and a handful of trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Lifts will open 30 minutes early on Saturdays and Sundays this year.

WINTER PARK, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO