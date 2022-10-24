I have seen firsthand how experienced and dedicated Stacey Nell is to exceptionally performing in her position as chief deputy Summit County clerk and recorder. I am an election judge and have worked for Stacey in all the elections she has been involved in here in Summit County. Stacey’s attention to detail and her dedication to conducting fair elections is truly amazing. She goes beyond what is necessary and mandated and does everything she can to ensure that even the perception of improprieties are eliminated.

3 HOURS AGO