Summit Daily News
Summit County officials look back on Quandary shuttle performance, make room for future improvements
As one of Colorado’s most popular 14,000-foot mountains, Quandary Peak in southern Summit County attracts thousands of hikers every year. Last year, Summit County Commissioners tried out a new system to improve sustainability and revenue. Now that peak season is over, the county looked back on how the first...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Stacey Nell is dedicated and well suited to become clerk and recorder
I have seen firsthand how experienced and dedicated Stacey Nell is to exceptionally performing in her position as chief deputy Summit County clerk and recorder. I am an election judge and have worked for Stacey in all the elections she has been involved in here in Summit County. Stacey’s attention to detail and her dedication to conducting fair elections is truly amazing. She goes beyond what is necessary and mandated and does everything she can to ensure that even the perception of improprieties are eliminated.
Summit Daily News
Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November
Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge. A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Summit Daily News
Tourism report shows ‘room to make up’ in Breckenridge as summer season comes to a close
As many look ahead to the Breckenridge ski season starting within the next few weeks, the Breckenridge Tourism Office gave an update to council members about how the end of the summer wrapped up following a lull in tourism across Summit County earlier in the year. Average daily rates for...
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers
Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
Summit Daily News
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Summit Daily News
Enjoy scares and sweets throughout Summit County this Halloween
Snow is falling and ski areas have begun operations, but fall isn’t over quiet yet. Halloween is on the horizon and Summit County is prepared to party. From trick-or-treating to pumpkin carving, there are plenty of festive activities for locals and residents. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Beginning at 11...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We support Chris Scherr in his election for Summit County sheriff
We have been fortunate to live in this community for a while, as have many of you. It is an amazing place to live and work. We all ended up here, somehow, or we were born here and have seen many changes. Our community needs a nonpartisan leader, who will consistently do what is best for our community.
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County. About 250 community members gathered for the awards ceremony on Wednesday...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County
I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing. Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
Summit Daily News
Summit County ski areas get up to 8 inches of snow following first significant winter storm of the year; more snow expected to follow
As skiers, snowboarders and other snow enthusiasts gathered at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for its opening day, a snow storm brought several inches of snow to kick off the first sizable snow storm of the water year in Summit County. In Breckenridge, about 7 inches was recorded over the course...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Summit Daily News
Town of Silverthorne swears in its first assistant police chief
The town of Silverthorne has sworn in its first assistant chief of police., Sgt. Rachel Dunaway. She took on the role Oct. 16 and took her oath on Oct 26. In the role, Dunaway will lead the department through day-to-day operations with a focus on meeting and maintaining the standards of being a state-accredited law enforcement organization, including community outreach, coordinating with other organizations in the county and maintaining standards in training and education. Dunaway will also assist Chief John Minor with additional projects including recruitment and retention programs.
Snow is falling in mountains, travel could become hazardous
If you are driving into the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, snow could impact your travel.
