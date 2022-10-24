ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Stacey Nell is dedicated and well suited to become clerk and recorder

I have seen firsthand how experienced and dedicated Stacey Nell is to exceptionally performing in her position as chief deputy Summit County clerk and recorder. I am an election judge and have worked for Stacey in all the elections she has been involved in here in Summit County. Stacey’s attention to detail and her dedication to conducting fair elections is truly amazing. She goes beyond what is necessary and mandated and does everything she can to ensure that even the perception of improprieties are eliminated.
Summit Daily News

Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November

Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge. A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers

Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?

On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Enjoy scares and sweets throughout Summit County this Halloween

Snow is falling and ski areas have begun operations, but fall isn’t over quiet yet. Halloween is on the horizon and Summit County is prepared to party. From trick-or-treating to pumpkin carving, there are plenty of festive activities for locals and residents. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Beginning at 11...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County

I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing. Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Town of Silverthorne swears in its first assistant police chief

The town of Silverthorne has sworn in its first assistant chief of police., Sgt. Rachel Dunaway. She took on the role Oct. 16 and took her oath on Oct 26. In the role, Dunaway will lead the department through day-to-day operations with a focus on meeting and maintaining the standards of being a state-accredited law enforcement organization, including community outreach, coordinating with other organizations in the county and maintaining standards in training and education. Dunaway will also assist Chief John Minor with additional projects including recruitment and retention programs.
SILVERTHORNE, CO

