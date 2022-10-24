ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

wgbh.org

Healey pledges to veto attempts to divert millionaires tax revenue

Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday on Boston Public Radio that, if elected governor, she would veto any effort by the Legislature to divert funds raised by the so-called millionaires tax away from their intended purpose of bolstering state education and transportation spending. That, of course, is a double “if”:...
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question One

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
capecoddaily.com

Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans

BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families. Military spouses will be […] The post Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CBS Boston

Keller: Voters need to dig beyond Question 1 TV ads

BOSTON -- With the midterm elections now just two weeks away, ballot question #1 - which would raise taxes on incomes over a million dollars - is generating heated debate over its potential impact on homeowners."I couldn't believe it when I found out that question one includes the sale of homes," says a flabbergasted citizen in a TV ad opposing the tax hike."It won't impact our retirement savings. Even when we sell our house we won't have to pay more," counters a voter in an ad supporting the question.Yes, the TV ad battle over question one, a four percent surtax...
WMUR.com

Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results

DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
