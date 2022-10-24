Hart Legacy Wrestling Founder Stacy Angel Talks Bret Hart Relationship, Changing the Name of the Promotion, More

Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels On His Relationship With The Rock In WWE: “I Don’t Think It Was As Bad As Everyone Made It Up To Be”
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what his relationship was like with The Rock during the Great One’s full-time run with WWE, how the two never worked together in a match, and the Heartbreak Kid once again admitting that he used to give people a hard time when he was younger. Highlights from the interview are below.
Tony Khan on Eric Bischoff’s “Incendiary, Contradictory, Hypocritical” Critiques of AEW, Booking Pro Wrestling
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been “incendiary, contradictory and hypocritical” with his AEW criticism. While Bischoff has made a few special appearances for AEW, he has also not shied away from critiquing the company...
Billy Corgan on the NWA Possibly Working with WWE or AEW, His Talks with Triple H and Optimism for the Future, More
NWA owner Billy Corgan is open to the idea of working with WWE or AEW, even as somewhat of a developmental brand for the top promotions in the United States. Corgan has publicly talked about his willingness to work with other promotions in the past. He recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK and revealed previous talks with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about getting the NWA on the WWE Network.
Kurt Angle Calls Christian Cage The Most “Underrated Wrestler Of All Time”
On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about AEW superstar Christian Cage, where he calls the former multi-time world champion one of the most underrated wrestlers in the industry before praising him for coming up with some incredibly unique ideas. Highlights are below.
Arn Anderson On Billy Gunn’s Involvement With The Acclaimed: “Hey, It’s Working”
On the latest edition of his ARN podcast the legendary Arn Anderson gave his honest thoughts on the current AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed, and their manager, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. The Enforcer admits that he was skeptical by putting Gunn with The Acclaimed but later adds that he understands that the act is very over with the fanbase. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
Serena Deeb Says She Is Coaching Less So She Can Wrestle More, How Cody Rhodes Always Believed In Her
AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently joined The Flagship for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Professor discussing her role as a coach and how she’s stepped back from doing that so she can compete more inside the squared circle. Deeb also touches on her relationship with Cody Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare always had confidence in her skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Confirms Return of The Elite with New Vignette, Don Callis Note
The Elite are officially set to return to AEW programming soon. AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been away since being suspended due to the backstage fight at AEW All Out in early September, but now it has been confirmed that they are on their way back.
Solo Sikoa Recalls His Last Interaction with The Rock, WWE Doing Rock vs. Roman Reigns
WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Give Me Sport and revealed how it’s been almost two decades since he’s seen his big cousin, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Last time, I think, I was backstage with my dad [WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi],”...
Kazuchika Okada Wants AEW To Work With NJPW In Japan, Wishes He Could Have Met Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door
NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Rainmaker discussing this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and how he wishes he could have met Bryan Danielson at the event. Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. but was dealing with an injury at the time and was later replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jim Ross Hopes To Help Build AEW Rampage, Says He’s Happy Tony Khan Moved Him To That Spot
On the latest edition of his Grillin JR Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about his move from the Dynamite booth to the Rampage booth, why he is happy to help build the secondary program, and how his career began with an hour show so it only makes sense for it to end with an hour show. Highlights can be found below.
KiLynn King Would Love To Be Saraya’s First Opponent In AEW, Why It Would Be An Honor To Wrestle her
Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with rising star KiLynn King, who frequently competes for AEW and the NWA, about why she would love to be Saraya’s first opponent under the AEW banner. King also reveals why it would be an honor to wrestle the former NXT women’s champion, which you can read in the highlights below.
Road Dogg on the Age Old Argument About Wrestling Spoilers, Not Knowing About Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
While Bray Wyatt’s recent WWE return at Extreme Rules was largely speculated on and rumored, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James says he had no idea the return was happening, and he likes it that way. James recently discussed Wyatt’s return on...
Shawn Michaels Tells Young Talent In WWE That The Hardest Work They Will Ever Do Is Creatively
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Bleacher Report about the work he is doing with NXT, and how he feels about Triple H taking the reigns from Vince McMahon following the Chairman’s retirement earlier this summer. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On Triple...
Will Ospreay Believes Aussie Open Is The Best Tag Team In The Business
NJPW superstar and current IWGP U.S. champion Will Ospreay recently joined The Commentary Booth program to discuss the United Empire and his good friends, Aussie Open, a tag team he believes is the best in the industry. Find out why the Aerial Assassin has given this endorsement in the highlights below.
Wes Lee Discusses His NXT North American Title Win At Halloween Havoc, Says It Proves That Hard Work Pays Off
WWE NXT star and new North American champion Wes Lee recently spoke with Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over program to discuss a number of different topics, including his marquee title win which took place at last weekend’s Halloween Havoc premium live event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Shawn Michaels Discusses Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match
When Shawn Michaels returned from a four-year hiatus at WWE SummerSlam 2002, it kicked off another run for the WWE Hall Of Famer. He wrestled the likes of Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match didn’t happen, and that...
KiLynn King on How Billy Gunn Got Her Into AEW, Gunn Mentoring Her, Friday’s NJPW Match with Mayu Iwatani
Indie star KiLynn King recently spoke with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling to discuss her match against SWA World Champion Mayu Iwatani at Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view, her match with Chelsea Green and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille at the NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view on November 12, and more.
KiLynn King Discusses Run In AEW and NWA, Talks NWA Not Running Another Empowerrr Event This Year
Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with rising star KiLynn King about her run in AEW and the NWA, and how she’s enjoyed working for both. Highlights are below. KiLynn on the recent conversation surrounding a second NWA EmPowerrr event, says there’s plenty of talent out...
Backstage News on The Kingdom Signing with AEW, Their Talks with WWE, FTR’s Involvement, More
The Kingdom has reportedly signed with AEW. The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis finished up with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They debuted with AEW on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, technically still as Impact champions as the title change didn’t air until the October 20 edition of Impact.
