12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the child is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition. Joye added...
Gun found in student's bookbag at Hartsville High School, district says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A handgun was found in a student's bookbag at Hartsville High school Wednesday, according to the Darlington County School District. Law enforcement immediately placed the student under arrest and removed the weapon, the district said. NEW: Marlboro Co. student slams victim on locker room floor,...
Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
Bennettsville man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting at Ellison Club

A Bennettsville man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting at the Ellison Club in McColl pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges on Thursday. Deaundre Terrell Malachi, 26, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in relation to the incident.
Child seriously injured after shooting Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening in the Effingham community of Florence County. According to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye, the child was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by a sibling accidentally. There is no update...
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
Florence police seek subjects in lottery fraud cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the subjects in a series of lottery fraud cases. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The subjects are wanted for questioning regarding the lottery fraud that has happened at several...
Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
