Burglary suspect arrested twice within three days

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on multiple burglary charges after police said he tried to burglarize a second business just days after his first arrest.

According to PPD, officers responded around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a restaurant in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near CO 47, on a report of a burglary in progress.

The caller who reported the burglary told dispatch that they had received an alert on the restaurant’s surveillance system and that they were watching the surveillance live feed. The caller said a man, dressed in dark clothing, was kneeling near the restaurant’s patio gate and was using an electric saw to try and break his way onto the patio, PPD said.

When officers responded to the area, they found a man matching the description provided by the caller, and he was still in possession of an electric saw. He was identified as Michael Trujillo, and was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center at 1:24 a.m. on charges of Second Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of Burglary Tools. He was released at 7:55 p.m. the same day on a $5,000 bond.

Three days later, on Saturday, Oct. 22, PPD once again responded to an early morning burglary, around 1:00 a.m. at a business in the 2000 block of Hudson Avenue, near Highway 50. When officers arrived, they found a boarded-up window that had been opened.

As officers approached, a man exited the window carrying merchandise from the store and attempted to run away from officers, but he was caught and taken into custody.

The suspect in the second burglary was also identified as Trujillo, and he was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on charges of Second Degree Burglary and Criminal Mischief. PPD said Trujillo remains in jail, as of this writing.

