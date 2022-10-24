DETROIT – Well, we knew the 70-degree weather had to end at some point, and that point was Tuesday. Overnight showers arrive, and so does the cooler, more fall-like air. A few evening showers will end shortly. Then skies clear overnight, winds calm, and temperatures drop. Lows in the city will be around 36 degrees. Suburbs will see temps drop into the lower 30s. The National Weather Service is no longer issuing frost/freeze advisories since the growing season is over, but don’t be surprised to wake up to a little frost on the pumpkin Thursday morning.

