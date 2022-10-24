ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US test scores fell during the pandemic — but experts say don't blame school closings

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, public school officials were suddenly and unexpectedly forced to make life-and-death decisions. As the American death toll mounted (more than 1 million at the time of this writing), states across America closed their schools. This proved controversial, with many liberals joining conservatives in worrying that doing so would set American children back in their education. Over time, research emerged suggesting those fears were not unfounded.
Teachers' union head silent over latest US test scores showing troubling decline in math, reading

The head of the most prominent teachers' union remained silent on Monday after new national test scores showed troubling declines in math and reading among U.S. students. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the learning of kids was further evident in the latest national test scores, which saw the largest decreases ever in math, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card.
Military schools’ students lead nation in post-pandemic scores

The military’s school system, which continued to focus on in-person learning while navigating the worldwide Covid pandemic, now leads the nation in reading and math scores for 4th and 8th graders. The average scores of students in Department of Defense Education Activity schools ranged from 15 to 23 points...
Nation’s Declining Report Card Mirrors Drops in State Standardized Test Scores

No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. Monday’s release of scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) provided a jarring reminder of the pandemic’s impact on academic achievement. The U.S. Department of Education’s portrait of student proficiency in math and English language arts in fourth and eighth grades found declines in every state between 2019 and 2022. In two thirds of states, proficiency rates dropped in both subjects and in both tested grades.
Student math scores are down from pre-COVID levels, the National Report Card finds

Math and reading scores for students across the country are down following years of disrupted learning during the pandemic. On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation's Report Card, released a full report for the first time since 2019; the results show a slight dip in reading scores and a drop in math.
Perspective: Bad policy, not COVID-19, made children’s test scores decline

We have more bad news about American kids to start off the week: Newly released test scores show a steep learning loss as a result of our pandemic policies. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the nation’s report card, tests a broad sampling of fourth and eighth graders and has measured their performance since the early 1990s. The students did worse in both both math and reading, with just about a quarter of eighth graders proficient in math, compared to 34% proficiency in 2019.
Math test scores across the nation plummet since start of pandemic

Math scores among fourth and eighth grade students across the country experienced their largest decline in decades, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the "Nation’s Report Card." Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), which conducted the study,...
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds

Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
American test scores prompt 'a moment of truth' for schools

American student test scores plunged by historic levels during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting soul-searching among education figures to chart a future path for the country’s schools. New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” revealed steep declines in math and reading...
Parents Are Owed the Truth About Learning Loss. NAEP Proves It

No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. The disaster and inequity of pandemic policies is now in clear focus. The state NAEP scores released Monday underscore and quantify just how much of a catastrophe pandemic-era school policy and practice was for students — especially the youngest and those already struggling in school. These data build on and confirm previous evidence we saw through the NAEP as well as results from the ACT and data from vendors such as NWEA and Curriculum Associates. This much converging data is hard to brush away. As the president himself might say, it’s a big ******* deal.
