US test scores fell during the pandemic — but experts say don't blame school closings
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, public school officials were suddenly and unexpectedly forced to make life-and-death decisions. As the American death toll mounted (more than 1 million at the time of this writing), states across America closed their schools. This proved controversial, with many liberals joining conservatives in worrying that doing so would set American children back in their education. Over time, research emerged suggesting those fears were not unfounded.
White House dodges blame for historic drops in student math and reading scores
The White House danced around a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress on Monday showing significant drops in math and reading scores among students over the past two years. The "nation's report card" found that no state saw math or reading score increases over the time frame,...
What we didn't learn from plunging test scores for US students
There's more concrete evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic set American kids back. Nationwide testing of a representative sample of fourth and eighth graders showed almost across-the-board declines in reading and math.
US math, reading test scores plunge for students across country following COVID-19 pandemic
National test scores show that fourth and eighth grade students across the U.S. have declined in both mathematics and reading since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Teachers' union head silent over latest US test scores showing troubling decline in math, reading
The head of the most prominent teachers' union remained silent on Monday after new national test scores showed troubling declines in math and reading among U.S. students. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the learning of kids was further evident in the latest national test scores, which saw the largest decreases ever in math, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card.
The great gender grade gap: Teachers give higher marks to girls than boys because they're better behaved, neater and easier to teach, study finds
Girls routinely get better grades than boys with 'identical competence' because they are neater and easier to teach, a new study has revealed. Researchers from the University of Trento in Italy compared the results of almost 40,000 students aged 15 and 16 for a series of standardised tests. They found...
Military schools’ students lead nation in post-pandemic scores
The military’s school system, which continued to focus on in-person learning while navigating the worldwide Covid pandemic, now leads the nation in reading and math scores for 4th and 8th graders. The average scores of students in Department of Defense Education Activity schools ranged from 15 to 23 points...
Nation’s Declining Report Card Mirrors Drops in State Standardized Test Scores
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. Monday’s release of scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) provided a jarring reminder of the pandemic’s impact on academic achievement. The U.S. Department of Education’s portrait of student proficiency in math and English language arts in fourth and eighth grades found declines in every state between 2019 and 2022. In two thirds of states, proficiency rates dropped in both subjects and in both tested grades.
Student math scores are down from pre-COVID levels, the National Report Card finds
Math and reading scores for students across the country are down following years of disrupted learning during the pandemic. On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation's Report Card, released a full report for the first time since 2019; the results show a slight dip in reading scores and a drop in math.
Perspective: Bad policy, not COVID-19, made children’s test scores decline
We have more bad news about American kids to start off the week: Newly released test scores show a steep learning loss as a result of our pandemic policies. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the nation’s report card, tests a broad sampling of fourth and eighth graders and has measured their performance since the early 1990s. The students did worse in both both math and reading, with just about a quarter of eighth graders proficient in math, compared to 34% proficiency in 2019.
Math test scores across the nation plummet since start of pandemic
Math scores among fourth and eighth grade students across the country experienced their largest decline in decades, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the "Nation’s Report Card." Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), which conducted the study,...
Strong Link in Big City Districts’ 4th-Grade Math Scores to School Closures
The size of younger students’ learning setbacks in math during the pandemic varied in accordance with how long their school system stayed closed in 2020-21, an analysis by The 74 of district-level National Assessment of Educational Progress data shows. Districts that spent the majority of that year learning remotely tended to lose more ground in […]
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds
Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
Teachers Union Bosses Must Answer for U.S. Students’ Plunging Test Scores
For over a year, parents shouted from the rooftops about the damage being inflicted on their children by policymakers and union bosses who kept schools closed during the pandemic, well after it was evident that schools were not high-risk for spreading COVID. We were frequently met with ridicule, as some...
Post-COVID National Test Scores Show Major Setbacks For Students, Especially Along Racial Lines
The COVID-19 pandemic is blamed for the bad report card students received nationwide for their reading and math scores, as well as for widening the racial gap in academic achievement. On Oct. 24, the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the “Nation's Report Card,” released a full report...
American test scores prompt 'a moment of truth' for schools
American student test scores plunged by historic levels during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting soul-searching among education figures to chart a future path for the country’s schools. New results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” revealed steep declines in math and reading...
Parents Are Owed the Truth About Learning Loss. NAEP Proves It
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. The disaster and inequity of pandemic policies is now in clear focus. The state NAEP scores released Monday underscore and quantify just how much of a catastrophe pandemic-era school policy and practice was for students — especially the youngest and those already struggling in school. These data build on and confirm previous evidence we saw through the NAEP as well as results from the ACT and data from vendors such as NWEA and Curriculum Associates. This much converging data is hard to brush away. As the president himself might say, it’s a big ******* deal.
Kalman Hettleman: Test scores of students nationally and in Md. are shameful but no surprise
There’s no escaping the depths of this disaster for our schoolchildren, our state and our country. The post Kalman Hettleman: Test scores of students nationally and in Md. are shameful but no surprise appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Biden's plan to save student test scores after COVID: Equity, 'culturally relevant' learning
The Biden administration wants to make up the nationwide decline in math and reading skills that U.S. students suffered during the COVID pandemic by spending billions of dollars on programs that advance concepts like "equity" and "culturally relevant" learning that are "linguistically responsive." The Nation’s Report Card said Monday that...
Poll Finds Parents Are Frustrated — & Ready to Change K-12 Education in America
So many things went wrong during the pandemic and its resulting lockdowns. Families lost loved ones. Small businesses closed forever. The pandemic has packed a punch unlike any other period in living memory and forced many to take a hard look at the state of the nation’s schools. For some parents, this was the first […]
