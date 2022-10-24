Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Rambler's Rest RV resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Sarasota clears enough vegetative debris to fill 322 Olympic pools
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida and left a massive clean-up job. Sarasota County waste management announced Thursday that they have collected enough vegetative storm debris to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized pools from unincorporated areas. "Our contractors continue to operate seven days a week...
Lost hiker rescued from Little Manatee River State Park
WIMAUMA, Fla. — A hiker lost in Little Manatee River State Park has been rescued, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews said. Fire crews said their dispatch center received a 911 call around 2:47 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he was lost in the woods. Crews said they sprung into action to search for the disoriented hiker, who had reportedly been without water for approximately four hours.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
Small helicopter crashes in Sarasota County
No injuries were reported after a small helicopter crashed on Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
Sarasota County lifts red tide advisory for its beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. — The red tide health advisory for beaches in Sarasota County has been lifted, the Florida Department of Health in the county announced Wednesday. Initially, the following beaches were issued a red tide notice on Oct. 19:. Turtle Beach. Nokomis Beach. North Jetty. Venice Beach. Service Club...
scgov.net
Over 1 million cubic yards of debris collected
In less than 20 days, Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected over 1 million cubic yards of vegetative storm debris from areas of unincorporated county. The 1,052,879 cubic yards is enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools of debris removed from public right-of-way. After Hurricane Ian, vegetative...
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice warns of illegal dumping
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the City of Venice is reporting that it will be keeping a close eye out for illegal dumping. Disposing of waste in unpermitted areas is illegal. Illegally dumped waste is primarily materials dumped to avoid disposal fees or the time and effort required for proper disposal.
accesswdun.com
Volunteers from local church help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
Over 200 church members from a North Georgia congregation gathered earlier this month in Venice, Florida to help those in need. Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that swept through areas of Cuba and the southeast United States in September, causing substantial damage that resulted in 147 fatalities. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coal Mountain were quick to assemble a volunteer force on October 14 that assisted in mucking out houses, removing fallen trees and clearing debris.
Manatee County's disaster recovery center opens
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services. The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release. To apply for...
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
Team Rubicon helping with cleanup efforts in Englewood
Volunteers will be going into neighborhoods to help residents that need help cleaning up their homes in Englewood.
Bay News 9
Manatee County teen's carburetor-rebuilding business takes off
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 women made up only 9.7% of the total number of employees in the automotive industry, and that is after substantial increases in the last two decades. What You Need To Know. High school senior Riley Schlick...
