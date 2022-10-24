ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Rambler's Rest RV resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lost hiker rescued from Little Manatee River State Park

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A hiker lost in Little Manatee River State Park has been rescued, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews said. Fire crews said their dispatch center received a 911 call around 2:47 p.m. Wednesday from a man who told them he was lost in the woods. Crews said they sprung into action to search for the disoriented hiker, who had reportedly been without water for approximately four hours.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
scgov.net

Over 1 million cubic yards of debris collected

In less than 20 days, Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected over 1 million cubic yards of vegetative storm debris from areas of unincorporated county. The 1,052,879 cubic yards is enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools of debris removed from public right-of-way. After Hurricane Ian, vegetative...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice warns of illegal dumping

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the City of Venice is reporting that it will be keeping a close eye out for illegal dumping. Disposing of waste in unpermitted areas is illegal. Illegally dumped waste is primarily materials dumped to avoid disposal fees or the time and effort required for proper disposal.
VENICE, FL
accesswdun.com

Volunteers from local church help with Hurricane Ian cleanup

Over 200 church members from a North Georgia congregation gathered earlier this month in Venice, Florida to help those in need. Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that swept through areas of Cuba and the southeast United States in September, causing substantial damage that resulted in 147 fatalities. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coal Mountain were quick to assemble a volunteer force on October 14 that assisted in mucking out houses, removing fallen trees and clearing debris.
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County's disaster recovery center opens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services. The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release. To apply for...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County teen's carburetor-rebuilding business takes off

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 women made up only 9.7% of the total number of employees in the automotive industry, and that is after substantial increases in the last two decades. What You Need To Know. High school senior Riley Schlick...
