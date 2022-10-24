ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead

UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Lukas Michael Romsa, 29 –...
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later

The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone

Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
Jose Escobedo named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Jose Escobedo, a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 31. He was nominated by the selection committee for being a hard worker and being able to manage and prioritize his time. He has many good qualities such as being kind, helpful and polite.
Cheyenne to have various trick-or-treat locations this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Halloween approaching, Cheyenne is getting ready for all the trick-or-treaters that will be going around the city this weekend. Check out where to get the best candy this weekend in Cheyenne!. Connections Cheyenne at 2142 W. Lincolnway will be having its 2nd Annual Trunk or...
Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
Cheyenne City Council to hold work session on affordable housing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council will be holding a work session on Friday, Oct. 28, to receive a presentation and recommendations from the Affordable Housing Task Force. This meeting will take place at noon at the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave. The meeting...
