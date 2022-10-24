Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office IDs deceased victim in Monday shooting case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deceased victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Alexander Frederick Papin II of Cheyenne. The victim was found after deputies responded to a report...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue. The post did not indicate a date...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
wyo4news.com
Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Lukas Michael Romsa, 29 –...
KTNV
Nevada State police report fatal crash on IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police reported a crash on the IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon. Police said the far right lane is blocked, but traffic is getting by. More details will be provided as they become available.
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later
The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained
According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates. UPDATE:. One person was killed and another was detained after...
capcity.news
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone
Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
capcity.news
Jose Escobedo named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Jose Escobedo, a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 31. He was nominated by the selection committee for being a hard worker and being able to manage and prioritize his time. He has many good qualities such as being kind, helpful and polite.
Missing Fort Collins woman found safe
A 21-year-old woman missing in Fort Collins overnight after a night at the bars was found safe Tuesday morning, police said.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Caught ‘Fishing’ at Payment Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have various trick-or-treat locations this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Halloween approaching, Cheyenne is getting ready for all the trick-or-treaters that will be going around the city this weekend. Check out where to get the best candy this weekend in Cheyenne!. Connections Cheyenne at 2142 W. Lincolnway will be having its 2nd Annual Trunk or...
capcity.news
Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council to hold work session on affordable housing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council will be holding a work session on Friday, Oct. 28, to receive a presentation and recommendations from the Affordable Housing Task Force. This meeting will take place at noon at the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave. The meeting...
