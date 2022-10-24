Read full article on original website
Crumbley's bombshell admission
Good morning. It's Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to all 24 counts with which he was charged in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where four students died and six others and a teacher were injured. That includes first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, homicide and assault with intent to murder.
KTLO
Texas DPS chief to give update on Uvalde shooting probe
(AUSTIN, Texas) — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steven McCraw, is expected to give an update on the Uvalde shooting probe and the DPS’s internal investigation at a public safety commission meeting in Austin on Thursday. This will mark the first public update...
WILX-TV
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday. St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street in the south part of St. Johns due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
KTLO
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he posted on social media saying he had been kidnapped. According to KAIT, the Helena-West Helena Police Department stated Cynthia Sparks came to the police station Tuesday morning around 7:30 to report her son as missing. Sparks told police her son, 26-year-old...
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
fox9.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea
While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents. Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
Gov. Whitmer Makes a Statement on Oxford Shooter Pleading Guilty
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the Oxford High School shooter pled guilty to all charges on Monday:. “My thoughts are with the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High. I hope this outcome offers them some peace after last year’s horrific shooting.”. “I want to...
25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses
(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-five school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden administration's Clean School Bus Program.The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities," according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
fox2detroit.com
Man seeks help finding Michigan plane crash site after parents disappeared in 1977
LUZERNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man hopes that people who are outdoors this fall in northern Michigan can help look for his parents' plane after the couple disappeared in 1977. John Block's father John Block Sr. and mother Jean Block were last known to be flying in their green and white Cessna 150J.
WILX-TV
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
