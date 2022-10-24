Read full article on original website
Related
City attorney: agreement near to force Latitude Five25 owners to sell or face takeover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex at the center of a legal battle over numerous tenant complaints could soon be forced to sell or face a takeover, the Columbus City Attorney's Office said. Paxe Latitude LP has owned Latitude Five25 since October 2021. The...
'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
Resident of Powell assisted living facility charged in stabbing of married couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday. Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to officers. He is currently at the Delaware County Jail. He is accused...
Man accused of Powell stabbing appears in court; daughter says he is 'not a violent man'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who investigators said stabbed a married couple at the assisted living facility where all three lived is now charged with two counts of felonious assault. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court via video from the county jail where he’s...
Mom set to testify against Latitude Five25 about living conditions claims intimidation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Columbus towers plagued with problems could be taken out of the hands of current owners. This comes as current tenants claim they're being subjected to intimidation for speaking out against what they call unsafe and unlivable conditions on the property. "I just delivered him...
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
Columbus City Council to host talks with small businesses on possible flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a large crowd turned out for a town hall discussion on a potential ban on flavored tobacco, including many who were turned away, Columbus City Council said it plans to have more talks with small businesses. Photos shared on social media Tuesday shows a...
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl near Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man connected to a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the University District last week has been arrested. Police charged Kyrique Camper, 19, with one count of murder and criminal mischief. He was taken into custody Thursday. He is accused of shooting and...
Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
Woman found dead in southeast Columbus home, police investigating mysterious homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the southeast side, but details about what happened to her remain a mystery. A family member called police at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday after visiting a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive for...
Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
Grandmother's killer on the loose after police find her body in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman’s mysterious death is raising many questions on the southeast side. Police are calling the death of Lisa Rocker, 58 a homicide. Rocker had four grown children and many grandchildren. You can see chalk drawings on the driveway and Halloween decorations in the front yard.
Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach from Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials became...
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
