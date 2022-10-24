ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WORTHINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach from Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials became...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy