COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO