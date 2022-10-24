Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work begins on Malvern skateparkLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Joseph Pinion Kinda Overlooked but Stepped Up in Opener
Not getting the publicity of others, Russellville freshman may be answer to question.
KATV
Nationally ranked teams to take part in 2022 King Cotton Classic
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KATV) — Nationally ranked teams from as far as Washington, DC, Virginia, Georgia, California and New York are set to make their way to the renovated Pine Bluff Convention Center in December for the 2022 King Cotton Holiday Classic. The 16 schools competing in the prestigious annual tournament were unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful Thursday; rain is coming this weekend
It’s a chilly morning once again as our day will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and around Noon high clouds will start to come in. Those clouds may get a little thick this afternoon. But all in all, it will be a mostly sunny day. Little Rock will get to the mid 60s by Noon and then have a high temperature of 70° this afternoon.
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
I-430 cleared after early morning crash in Little Rock
Interstate 430 in Little Rock is cleared after a Wednesday morning crash.
Little Rock official: 30k public records still need to be turned over connected to lawsuit
LITTLE Rock, Ark. – As the City of Little Rock admits liability and says it’s trying to do better, a Pulaski County judge has ordered thousands of public records be turned over — some connected to LITFest. Matt Campbell, a Little Rock-based attorney and publisher of the politically focused Blue Hog Report website, is suing […]
University of Central Arkansas prepares students to pay for college
CONWAY, Arkansas — Several state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, have filed their latest responses that argue that President Biden's student loan forgiveness program should be kept on hold. In the meantime, parents and high schoolers have been left wondering how to pay for the high cost of...
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
thv11.com
This Arkansas restaurant puts a plant-based spin on popular dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to fine cuisine, Arkansas is thriving. So it may not surprise you that Little Rock is home to a chef who just won a major Food Network competition. What you may find surprising however is what she’s cooking up! But, before we...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
Saracen Casino launches new million-dollar slot machine
The jackpots at Saracen Casino just got a whole lot bigger.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Comments / 0