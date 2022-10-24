It’s a chilly morning once again as our day will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and around Noon high clouds will start to come in. Those clouds may get a little thick this afternoon. But all in all, it will be a mostly sunny day. Little Rock will get to the mid 60s by Noon and then have a high temperature of 70° this afternoon.

