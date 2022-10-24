Read full article on original website
Aniah's Law gets fresh support from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey released a new statement Thursday, reaffirming her support of the amendment called "Aniah's Law," which is up for a vote on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. “Three years ago this week, the nation watched as Alabama learned the beginnings of an unjust tragedy that never should have taken place. While we prayed for a different outcome, Aniah Blanchard’s untimely death revealed flaws in the judicial system," said Ivey. "It is past time we fix those issues, but because of the unwavering dedication of Aniah’s family and the unanimous support by the Alabama Legislature, Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law, will be on the ballot this November. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in voting yes on Aniah’s Law to ensure no family would have to go through the pain of preventable tragedy. Public safety is a top priority, and Aniah’s Law won’t just bolster public safety, but also, honor and allow for Aniah to redefine Alabama’s judicial system to help save lives across the state.”
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Alabama Election 2022: Statewide Amendment 3
Why is Amendment 3 on the Alabama 2022 election ballot? Keneisha Deas spoke to the family of Lisa Ann Millican about the amendment and that it means to them.
Why stripping the Alabama Constitution of racist language is a joke
This is an opinion column. Alabama voters will soon have a chance to ratify a new iteration of the state’s constitution, a model finally stripped of racist language that checkered that document for more than a century. Good, but…. Whoop-de-freakin’-do. Because racist language is the least of that...
Federal court: Alabama AG was wrong but he can’t be sued
A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that due to qualified immunity Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall could not be sued, despite a 2019 District Court judge’s ruling finding that Marshall’s office had improperly seized funds as part of a “politically or personally motivated” effort to “harass” the brother of an Alabama sheriff.
Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
Judge to reconsider release of Alabama murderer before sentencing
One week after he released a convicted Alabama murderer to be free while awaiting sentencing a judge is expected to reconsider the release at a hearing on Thursday. When Judge Edward McDermott released the convicted killer David Hernandez-Cordero last week back into the public, the prosecutors were outraged, along with many members of the public.
Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference urges Alabama voters to support Aniah’s Law
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Several Alabama mayors from across the state held a conference supporting the family of Aniah Blanchard’s family and urging Alabamians to vote in support of Aniah’s Law. Blanchard, whom the law is named after, was only 19 years at the time of her death on Oct. 23, 2019. Blanchard was kidnapped […]
Alabama AG immune to lawsuit from Jeffco sheriff’s brother in illegal bingo case, appeals court rules
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall cannot be sued for seizing $240,000 in a bank account belonging to the brother of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in connection with an illegal gambling investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Marshall has qualified immunity, which prevents him from being sued in his...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer convicted of killing two Alabama women and 7-year-old boy
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty this afternoon of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7, according to news reports. The jury reportedly deliberated for less than 30 minutes. The...
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
Alabama's proposed constitution and Amendment 10
This amendment would reorganize the version of 1901, which has been amended nearly 1,000 times. It removes repealed section and organizes local amendments by count.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Discovery of fresh grave, dead California man lands Alabama woman in jail
An Alabama woman has been arrested after police found a freshly dug grave and the body of a California man buried there. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Raceway Parkway in the Mount Olive community after family members grew concerned after they had not heard from Zachery Steed Coats, 31, who was from Wildomar, California, in months.
