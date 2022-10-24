Gov. Kay Ivey released a new statement Thursday, reaffirming her support of the amendment called "Aniah's Law," which is up for a vote on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. “Three years ago this week, the nation watched as Alabama learned the beginnings of an unjust tragedy that never should have taken place. While we prayed for a different outcome, Aniah Blanchard’s untimely death revealed flaws in the judicial system," said Ivey. "It is past time we fix those issues, but because of the unwavering dedication of Aniah’s family and the unanimous support by the Alabama Legislature, Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law, will be on the ballot this November. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in voting yes on Aniah’s Law to ensure no family would have to go through the pain of preventable tragedy. Public safety is a top priority, and Aniah’s Law won’t just bolster public safety, but also, honor and allow for Aniah to redefine Alabama’s judicial system to help save lives across the state.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO