wvtm13.com

Aniah's Law gets fresh support from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Kay Ivey released a new statement Thursday, reaffirming her support of the amendment called "Aniah's Law," which is up for a vote on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. “Three years ago this week, the nation watched as Alabama learned the beginnings of an unjust tragedy that never should have taken place. While we prayed for a different outcome, Aniah Blanchard’s untimely death revealed flaws in the judicial system," said Ivey. "It is past time we fix those issues, but because of the unwavering dedication of Aniah’s family and the unanimous support by the Alabama Legislature, Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law, will be on the ballot this November. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in voting yes on Aniah’s Law to ensure no family would have to go through the pain of preventable tragedy. Public safety is a top priority, and Aniah’s Law won’t just bolster public safety, but also, honor and allow for Aniah to redefine Alabama’s judicial system to help save lives across the state.”
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
alreporter.com

Federal court: Alabama AG was wrong but he can’t be sued

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that due to qualified immunity Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall could not be sued, despite a 2019 District Court judge’s ruling finding that Marshall’s office had improperly seized funds as part of a “politically or personally motivated” effort to “harass” the brother of an Alabama sheriff.
wtvy.com

Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
Alabama Now

Judge to reconsider release of Alabama murderer before sentencing

One week after he released a convicted Alabama murderer to be free while awaiting sentencing a judge is expected to reconsider the release at a hearing on Thursday. When Judge Edward McDermott released the convicted killer David Hernandez-Cordero last week back into the public, the prosecutors were outraged, along with many members of the public.
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Alabama Now

Discovery of fresh grave, dead California man lands Alabama woman in jail

An Alabama woman has been arrested after police found a freshly dug grave and the body of a California man buried there. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Raceway Parkway in the Mount Olive community after family members grew concerned after they had not heard from Zachery Steed Coats, 31, who was from Wildomar, California, in months.
