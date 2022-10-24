Read full article on original website
Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
KEPR
Officers find evidence of drive-by after hearing shots ring out in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police were investigating after finding evidence of a drive-by-shooting Tuesday night. In a press release, officials said the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of W 4th Ave. According to KPD, officers who were in the area at the time reported hearing multiple gunshots. At the same time, several residents also called 911 to report hearing shots in the same location.
Yakima police chief backtracks on claim of video showing missing 5-year-old boy
YAKIMA, Wash. — Despite previously stating that investigators obtained footage of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia at the time of his disappearance from Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray now released a statement claiming otherwise. In a video published on the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Murray confirmed that there is no new information regarding Lucian’s disappearance. This announcement...
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
nbcrightnow.com
Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
nbcrightnow.com
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 25: Kiefer Samuel Broadbent, 28, was arrested on the 800 block of S. Highway and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 24: Jose Don Garza, 44, was arrested on the 400 block of N. 1st Place and...
'Swept Under the Rug': 4 Years After Indigenous Mom Was Killed, Her Family's Still Fighting for Answers
Rosenda Strong was known for her distinctive laugh and bubbly personality. She loved spending time with her friends. So, when the 31-year-old mother of four didn't come home on Sept. 30, 2018, after going with an acquaintance to a nearby casino on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Toppenish, Wash., her family became worried.
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man’s arrest includes felony gun charges
IRRIGON – Jason Allan Leach, 51, of Irrigon was arrested by Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the 1300 block of Southeast Idaho Avenue Saturday afternoon. He is charged with two felonies: being a felon in possession of a weapon and attempted unlawful use of a weapon. Morrow County...
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dismissed in hit-and-run
A hit-and-run suspect has been found not competent to stand trial in Yakima.
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
