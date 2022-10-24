ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton Hills, OH

Akron Leader Publications

Falls to clean up contaminated property

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

New developmental disability housing community makes history in Solon

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the first-of-its-kind neighborhood in Solon, and it is a game-changer for adults with developmental disabilities. Lee Markowitz and his wife, Theresa, have always known eventually when they’re older, they won’t be able to care for their daughter, Hannah, the way they do now.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Plaza businesses could be demolished to prevent flooding

The flooding in Boardman has been a significant issue over the years, damaging homes and businesses, especially those in Boardman Plaza. City officials are working to solve that problem by possibly demolishing some of the businesses there. "The Township was given the go ahead to apply for a brick grant...
newsnet5

Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
EUCLID, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR announces Medina County wetland project

LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

