Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Akron Leader Publications
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
Buzz of construction grows around Eastwood Mall
There is a lot happening at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Shaker Square apartment tenants fed up with heating, water, structural issues
Shaker Square tenants like Ronald James, living at the Residences at Shaker Square said they're fed up having to live with intermittent heating issues, water service interruptions and more.
cleveland19.com
New developmental disability housing community makes history in Solon
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the first-of-its-kind neighborhood in Solon, and it is a game-changer for adults with developmental disabilities. Lee Markowitz and his wife, Theresa, have always known eventually when they’re older, they won’t be able to care for their daughter, Hannah, the way they do now.
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Tremont homeowners share traffic safety concerns near new wedding venue
Some homeowners in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood are concerned about traffic safety and illegal parking near a new wedding and event center, which recently opened on Kenilworth Avenue
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
cleveland19.com
Ticket sales begin this weekend for Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets will soon be on sale for the Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Attendants will have the chance to experience 30 dazzling light displays on these select dates:. Nov. 30. Dec. 1 to 4. Dec. 7 to 11. Dec. 14 to 23. Lake Metroparks...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Plaza businesses could be demolished to prevent flooding
The flooding in Boardman has been a significant issue over the years, damaging homes and businesses, especially those in Boardman Plaza. City officials are working to solve that problem by possibly demolishing some of the businesses there. "The Township was given the go ahead to apply for a brick grant...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron's old Route 8 bridge to be replaced in 2023 with 2 aesthetically designed bridges, additional lanes, noise walls
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Construction is planned to begin on a $150 million project to completely replace the State Route 8 bridge connecting Cuyahoga Falls and Akron, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Built in 1953 and carrying about 115,000 cars per day, the blue-painted bridge has undergone...
newsnet5
Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
cleveland19.com
2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR announces Medina County wetland project
LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
cleveland19.com
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant building near downtown Canton is deemed a “probable total loss” by the fire department after a raging fire caused a partial collapse. The fire at the light manufacturing building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE was first reported around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Comments / 4