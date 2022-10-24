ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Distractify

Hilary Swank's 'Alaska Daily' May Not Be Returning for Season 2

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alaska Daily Season 1. ABC has upped its mystery game dramatically in recent years. After the success of Big Sky, the network went back to the well this season with Alaska Daily, a new crime drama starring award-winning actress Hilary Swank as a dogged reporter determined to uncover secrets in her new home base of Anchorage.
ALASKA STATE
startattle.com

A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date

When a convicted k—-r makes a prison break, the team works to protect the people on his hit list. Also, Hondo unexpectedly crosses paths with a former flame. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. Network: CBS / Paramount+. Release date: October 28, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. – Shemar...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Simplemost

‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening

Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
startattle.com

Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 5) “Breakwater” trailer, release date

A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Breakwater”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at...
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
startattle.com

Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 5) trailer, release date

At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal and Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay is written by Steven Molaro, Jeremy Howe and Yael Glouberman, from a story by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Nick Bakay.
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller

Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series

The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
startattle.com

Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 4) “Work, Don’t Worry” trailer, release date

The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. This episode was directed by Jacquie Gould and written by Tonya Kong. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Work, Don’t Worry”...

