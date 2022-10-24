New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno

There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno.

Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.

It's the very first Fresno restaurant for the owner, Hamzah Ahmed.

He says the area has already warmed up to the idea.

The menu features the regular smash burger - which comes in a single, double or triple.

There's also a jalapeno smash, bacon smash and barbecue bacon smash.

The key is the way the patty is cooked.

"It's the crust that happens when you smash and you cook it at a high temperature really fast," Ahmes said. "If you think about it, it's kind of like a steak. When you sear a steak, it gets that nice crust. That's what a smash burger basically is. It locks in all the flavor."

Hammy's Smash Burgers has hired about six people - and they're still looking for more.