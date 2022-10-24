Children's Hospital says respiratory virus cases in young children are climbing

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital said they’ve seen an uptick in RSV patients that started during the summer and has gradually risen for young children.

According to the CDC, the age group most impacted by the flu-like illness is children under 5 years old.

"It regularly causes colds and chest coughs, like chest congestion. It is worse for the smallest kids," said Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor at All Children’s.

Dumois said RSV is an infection of the lungs and respiratory tract that is far more serious than a common cold, especially for children under 1-year-old.

"The ones being hospitalized are the younger ones. They’re so small and their airways are so small that a little bit of extra mucus is all it takes to block them off and they need oxygen for a few days," said Dumois.

Some hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by sick kids, and their ICUs are full. All Children’s is not at that point yet, but hospital leaders said their ICUs are close to capacity with other medical cases, and if they see a significant uptick in RSV cases, their ICUs could be overwhelmed.

Dumois said the increase in RSV cases is normal in the winter months but he said this dramatic increase could still be backlash from the regular RSV season being disrupted during the pandemic.

"People lost immunity to RSV because they hadn’t had it in a couple of years, and now they’re getting exposed, they have less immunity and we see it when we're not supposed to see it," said Dumois.

Dumois said the good news is that if caught and treated, less than one percent of RSV cases in children are fatal.

Warning signs of a respiratory illness include:

Fast or labored breathing

Dehydration, such as dry mouth or a decrease in wet diapers.

Blue or discolored skin on the face signaling low oxygen

Doctors said parents should take their children to a pediatrician or the ER if they are experiencing these symptoms.