itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Why Booker T Refused To Join The Original nWo
On May 27th 1996 Scott Hall arrived on WCW Nitro completely unannounced, kicking off one of the biggest and most famous storylines in wrestling history. Hall was soon joined by fellow ex-WWE star Kevin Nash and at Bash At The Beach, the New World Order of professional wrestling was born as Hulk Hogan joined forces with the duo.
itrwrestling.com
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Hints AEW Rampage Will Be His Final Wrestling Commentary Gig
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is known as the man behind some of the most iconic play-by-play calls in history. Whether saying that Mick Foley had been “broken in half” or showing disgust at Stone Cold Steve Austin aligning with Vince McMahon, his voice is deeply entwined with the history of professional wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
Bruce Prichard Details Vince McMahon’s Contentious Relationship With Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are undoubtedly two of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. For his part McMahon took his father’s promotion and grew it into the the sports entertainment powerhouse that WWE has become today. During this expansion, Hulk Hogan was McMahon’s biggest star, and the WWE Hall of Famer eventually crossed over into the mainstream, becoming a major celebrity in his own right.
itrwrestling.com
“I Think I Have One More Run Left In Me” – Buff Bagwell
Could we once again see Buff Bagwell in the squared circle?. The former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member, Buff Bagwell, recently took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Buff Bagwell Wants Back In The Ring. Buff Bagwell spoke about a multitude of topics, and the...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Offers To Take Karl Anderson’s Place For Upcoming NJPW Title Defence
News surrounding Karl Anderson’s scheduled defence of the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn has been tricky to dissect. Originally scheduled to face Hikuleo, that plan was quickly thrown into question when ‘The Machine Gun’ was double-booked for the day, added to the card of WWE Crown Jewel.
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan ‘Murdered’ By Chucky As He Drops Multiple F-Bombs [VIDEO]
After losing her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8th, things haven’t improved for Liv Morgan. Following her defeat to Ronda Rousey Morgan has seemingly begun to descend into madness of WWE television. As the weeks have passed she has become more and more unhinged, delivering punishment by the bucket load to Sonya Deville.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Sign CM Punk
When CM Punk left WWE in 2014 it seemed unthinkable that he would ever return to a wrestling ring, let alone the company he appeared to hate so much. However, despite years of denials, Punk did eventually wrestle again and a became a two-time AEW World Champion before everything came crashing down.
itrwrestling.com
Paul Heyman Calls Out “Douchey Little Kid” Logan Paul
As Roman Reigns prepares to meet Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, The Bloodline’s resident wise man Paul Heyman has been revelling in his role as Special Counsel. Heyman has repeatedly locked horns with the YouTube star on the microphone, to dismiss not only his chances of defeating Reigns, but also the achievements of his brother Jake Paul.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Wanted To Create WWE Band With Chris Jericho
Kurt Angle is inarguably one of the most acclaimed professional wrestlers in the world. With a multitude of championships, memorable matches, and hilarious skits, the Olympic gold medalist rarely shied away from success, whether in the wrestling ring or out of it. Explaining on the latest Kurt Angle Show, the...
itrwrestling.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals AEW Memorabilia He Keeps In His Truck To Motivate Himself
At WrestleMania 38 Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE where he defeated Seth Rollins and was greeted by fans as a conquering hero. However, it could be argued that this spectacular moment wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for his run with AEW. This was...
itrwrestling.com
Only One Eyewitness Can Publicly Speak About AEW All Out Brawl
Though AEW All Out saw multiple champions crowned, the event itself has been overshadowed by what took place immediately afterward. During a media scrum after the show, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade, calling out Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, took pointed shots at AEW EVP’s The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
itrwrestling.com
Plans For Hit Row’s Mystery Tag Team Partner On WWE SmackDown [SPOILER]
Ahead of the October 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, the company is advertising that a mystery partner will join up with Hit Row’s Top Dolla and Asahnte ‘Thee’ Adonis to take on the members of Legado del Fantasma in trios action. Dissention between the two teams began...
itrwrestling.com
Plans For Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown To Involve The Fiend [SPOILER]
Bray Wyatt stunned the world with his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, revealing himself to have been behind the mysterious QR code clues that had been popping up on WWE programming for weeks. After Matt Riddle was victorious in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules, the lights in...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Rumored Bray Wyatt Feud With Roman Reigns
Bray Wyatt stunned the world with his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, revealing himself to have been behind the mysterious QR code clues that had been popping up on WWE programming for weeks. The next Friday on SmackDown, he cut an emotional promo before being interrupted by the masked version of himself.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Announce Triple Signing
2022 has been a stellar year for signings made by All Elite Wrestling. Although no one has had quite the same buzz as the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk did in 2021, the company has managed to snap up a plethora of formidable talent. The Kingdom...
itrwrestling.com
Notable Female Superstar Set To Return To WWE On SmackDown [SPOILER]
Former WWE Superstars have been making their way back to Raw and SmackDown in droves ever since Triple H took over control of the company in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY returned alongside Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, and since then we’ve seen returns of names such as Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and more.
itrwrestling.com
2022 PWI Women’s 150 Top 10 Revealed
The 2022 PWI Women’s 150 list has been revealed. The famous list is headed by current World of STARDOM Champion Syuri. The evaluation period for the list is from October 1st 2021 until September 15th 2022. The rankings are determined by a set of strict criteria which can be found below.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho To Meet Former ROH World Champion On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho captured the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. The ‘Ocho’ has since followed that win up with successful defences against Bandido, Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. Alongside his work in the ring, Jericho has vowed to destroy the legacy...
