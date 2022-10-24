Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile
Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence: 10/27/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent study of major US cities shows unemployment can lead to violence. In this week's Targeting the Violence Facebook live Thursday, NBC 15'S Kym Anderson will be speaking with the President of Bishop State Community College and the Director of Workforce Development. Bishop State...
utv44.com
Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
Elberta German Sausage Festival supporting Elberta VFD one link at a time
This weekend folks will be lining up in Elberta for the German Sausage Festival. It is the main fundraiser for the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department and for almost 50 years they have depended on one place to provide the sausages you can only get at the festival.
utv44.com
SCARY: Halloween face paint may be toxic
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Around Halloween, many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety, sugar crashes, and ruined bedtimes. But there’s something you might not be thinking about but should be: toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and lead were found in Halloween...
utv44.com
MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
WPMI
Mobile City Council discusses annexation and racial equality
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An emotional discussion today at Mobile City Council on the topic of annexation and achieving racial equality. Currently, there are 4 majority black voting districts in Mobile. More than half of Mobile's population is black. The fear many people have is any future annexation will undo the efforts the current redistricting map made. The discussion centered on the redistricting map approved in August and people want the council to continue to grant a voice to those who say they haven't had a voice for centuries.
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
Inside, and underneath one of ‘The Best Haunted Hotels in America’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Malaga Inn in downtown Mobile is said to have some guests, who never leave. Ghosts at the historic family-run hotel are just as notorious as the inn itself. It was built as twin townhomes, in 1862. In the 1960s, the twins became one. “My grandmother, my great aunt and my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
apr.org
Medical marijuana is not coming to Fairhope
The city of Fairhope has decided against hosting a medical marijuana dispensary. Fairhope council members killed a proposed city ordinance that would allow a medical marijuana dispensary to operate within city limits. This comes after member say they were overwhelmed with opposition. AL.com reports not one of the council’s five...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne to update Mardi Gras ordinance
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Daphne is rewriting several old ordinances to bring them up-to-date and read more clearly. One of them has to do with Mardi Gras parades and what organizations can and can’t do. City leaders said safety is the primary focus, but that’s not all. The old ordinance also dictated where moon pies should come from. That language will be changed as well.
usahealthsystem.com
USA Health welcomes sports medicine physician and pediatrician
McMullin enjoys treating patients of all ages and encourages physical activity as a pathway to lifelong health. She said she prefers to take a multifaceted, personal approach to her treatment plans, considering the entire body and mind. With a holistic approach to patient care, Sarah McMullin, M.D., recently joined USA...
utv44.com
Trunk-or-Treat at Bishop State
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bishop State Community College invites the community to attend their Trunk-or-Treat event at Bishop State’s Main Campus on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with excitement as students and kids from all over the community...
utv44.com
Mobile Police Dept. offers Coffee with a Cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited to come out and meet...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rejecting bid by Mobile County prosecutors, judge reaffirms ruling granting bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke the bond of a man convicted last week of murder. It was a last-ditch bid by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to reverse a ruling by Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over David Cordero-Hernandez’s trial because the permanent judge was suspended.
