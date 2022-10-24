ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile

Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Foley announces Hennef, Germany as Sister City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister City Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. They joined us to explain this partnership on our FOX10 Midday Gulf Coast Spotlight. City representatives sent us the following information:. Why Hennef,...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence: 10/27/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent study of major US cities shows unemployment can lead to violence. In this week's Targeting the Violence Facebook live Thursday, NBC 15'S Kym Anderson will be speaking with the President of Bishop State Community College and the Director of Workforce Development. Bishop State...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Clotilda descendant says portion of Africatown tourism revenue should go to community

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For about a week now, we've been highlighting the Netflix documentary "Descendant." it tells the story of the slave ship Clotilda and how the descendants of the enslaved Africans it carried founded Africatown. The Mobile County Commission is trying to help share that story through a museum exhibit coming in the spring. It's called the Africatown Heritage House, and it could bring in a lot of tourist revenue and one of the descendants that I spoke with told me that Africatown can be just as successful as Montgomery and Birmingham.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

SCARY: Halloween face paint may be toxic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Around Halloween, many parents worry about trick-or-treating safety, sugar crashes, and ruined bedtimes. But there’s something you might not be thinking about but should be: toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders. Arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and lead were found in Halloween...
utv44.com

MPD: Outreach is helping to target the violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Joan Reiser has lived here in Mobile since 1950 and says youth violence has only gotten worse. “I don’t recall it being this bad. It’s temperament. There’s no patience with each other,” says Reiser. She says Mobile P.D. is headed in...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

51 years of ‘faithful service’

A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Mobile City Council discusses annexation and racial equality

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An emotional discussion today at Mobile City Council on the topic of annexation and achieving racial equality. Currently, there are 4 majority black voting districts in Mobile. More than half of Mobile's population is black. The fear many people have is any future annexation will undo the efforts the current redistricting map made. The discussion centered on the redistricting map approved in August and people want the council to continue to grant a voice to those who say they haven't had a voice for centuries.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

Medical marijuana is not coming to Fairhope

The city of Fairhope has decided against hosting a medical marijuana dispensary. Fairhope council members killed a proposed city ordinance that would allow a medical marijuana dispensary to operate within city limits. This comes after member say they were overwhelmed with opposition. AL.com reports not one of the council’s five...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne to update Mardi Gras ordinance

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Daphne is rewriting several old ordinances to bring them up-to-date and read more clearly. One of them has to do with Mardi Gras parades and what organizations can and can’t do. City leaders said safety is the primary focus, but that’s not all. The old ordinance also dictated where moon pies should come from. That language will be changed as well.
DAPHNE, AL
usahealthsystem.com

USA Health welcomes sports medicine physician and pediatrician

McMullin enjoys treating patients of all ages and encourages physical activity as a pathway to lifelong health. She said she prefers to take a multifaceted, personal approach to her treatment plans, considering the entire body and mind. With a holistic approach to patient care, Sarah McMullin, M.D., recently joined USA...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Trunk-or-Treat at Bishop State

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bishop State Community College invites the community to attend their Trunk-or-Treat event at Bishop State’s Main Campus on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with excitement as students and kids from all over the community...
utv44.com

Mobile Police Dept. offers Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited to come out and meet...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rejecting bid by Mobile County prosecutors, judge reaffirms ruling granting bail to convicted murderer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke the bond of a man convicted last week of murder. It was a last-ditch bid by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to reverse a ruling by Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over David Cordero-Hernandez’s trial because the permanent judge was suspended.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

