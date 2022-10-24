Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in gas leak at Kearney Ace Hardware
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.
KSNB Local4
One killed, one critically injured in Hwy 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was killed Wednesday night following a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a Ford Taurus car and a Dodge Ram pickup.
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
KSNB Local4
Holdrege man’s body recovered following boating accident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdege man drowned after he and a friend’s boat capsized while fishing at the Elwood Reservoir on Sunday. According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing at the Elwood Reservoir when their boat capsized due to high winds. Elwood Fire...
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man to trial for John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is headed to trial court charged with arson for setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Mitchell Linder, 31,...
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
Kearney Hub
Man dead after boat capsizes at Elwood Reservoir Sunday
ELWOOD — One person died Sunday following a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir. Around 1:42 p.m. the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reservoir for a boat that had capsized due to high winds. One of the men involved in the accident was treated at the scene, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Kansas man seriously injured in single-car crash
A Kansas man has been seriously injured in a single-car crash that took place in Norton County on Wednesday morning.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department issues burn ban
KEARNEY, Neb. — Due to dry conditions, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the city receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. KVFD Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner also encourages residents...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man dead following two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Grand Island. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police say a westbound Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 72-year-old Terry Campbell of Chapman, was turning south onto Stuhr Road when it turned in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by 27-year-old Noah Lau, of Grand Island.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
foxnebraska.com
Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior
ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man charged with arson for Landmark Implement fire waived his preliminary hearing
HASTINGS, Neb. — A man accused of starting a fire at Hastings Implement earlier this year is headed to trial court. Mitchell Linder, 30, of Hastings, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, bounding the case over to Adams County District Court. Linden is charged with second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000 in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement that happened on July 13.
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
foxnebraska.com
Franklin County assault case heading to trial
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Neb, — The case of a man accused of assaulting a woman will be heading to trial. Franklin County Court records say Robert Wigget Jr., 34, is charged with first degree assault, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats. According to an arrest affidavit, a Franklin County...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Liver Cancer Awareness
KEARNEY, Neb. — An estimated 42,000 new cases of liver cancer are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, with nearly 30,000 deaths expected to result from the diagnosis. Dr. Von Lutz with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the disease. Liver cancer is the fifth most common...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Comments / 0