KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware in Kearney for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, crews were directed by staff to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found. Unfortunately fire crews were unable to isolate the tank from the leak. It was determined at that time, that the best course of mitigation was to flare off the entire contents of the tank.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO