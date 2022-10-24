Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
WKTV
15-year-old accused of sending threatening text during Little Falls Middle School dance
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A 15-year-old male was arrested in Little Falls after he allegedly made a threat during a middle school dance last week. Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, a student at the dance received a text from the teen suspect claiming he was going to commit violence against others at the school.
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
localsyr.com
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1