Oneida County, NY

mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper

Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
GENEVA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Need Public’s Help Finding Wanted Man

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Lee Center man who's wanted on two Rome City Court Arrest Warrants, according to Captain Kevin James. 46-year-old Edward J. Williamson whose last known address was on Capron Rd. in Lee Center, was...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
ONEONTA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers

WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
localsyr.com

Officers respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
UTICA, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
