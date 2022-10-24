Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where tech sector losses offset gains in other parts of the market. Tokyo’s benchmark slipped as the government was preparing about a massive stimulus spending package to help the world’s No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation. The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 27,105.20 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 3.2% to 14,934.69. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.9% to 2,938.77. The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.8% to 2,269.80. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.9% to 6,785.70.

25 MINUTES AGO